May 13

Gualala: Join a leisurely group stroll through coastal prairie, riparian area, beach and bluff trails at Gualala Point Regional Park. The leader for the walk will discuss marine, river and open space environments; the different plants and wildlife present; and the area's history. Learn about whales, the San Andreas fault, cougars, bumblebees, eagles and more. 10 a.m. to noon. For more information, email Roberta Chan at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. No registration required. Free, plus parking for $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Gualala Point Regional Park, 42401 Coast Highway 1. More information at bit.ly/3LOey3R.

Santa Rosa: Kids interested in science are invited to the Environmental Discovery Center for a kids-only interactive science hour. Participants will use everyday kitchen items to experiment with invisible drawings and uncover them through scientific exploration of chemical compounds. Adults can head out into Spring Lake Regional Park to enjoy time in nature during the event, which is ideal for kids ages 6 to 12. 1-2 p.m. $10 for Sonoma County residents or $12 for attendees from outside Sonoma County. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. For more information, email Annika Lawson at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required. Register at bit.ly/3VpInuJ.

Ongoing

Glen Ellen: Take a slow walk through Jack London State Historic Park with the park’s most recently updated “Blooming Now” guide to spot wildflowers that have been recorded in the park. The free guide is updated regularly to record what’s in bloom at the park, from checker lily to lupine. Find the guide at bit.ly/42j34Lm. Parking is $10. Jack London State Historic Park, 2400 London Ranch Road.

— Press Democrat staff