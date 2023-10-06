Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Oct. 8-17

Oct. 8

Kenwood: Join a 2-mile hike at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park to spot one of our area’s most social birds, the woodpecker. Sugarloaf docent Dana Glei will explain how to identify these birds by sight, sound, flight pattern and behavior. Hikers may see acorn woodpeckers, northern flickers, pileated woodpeckers, Nuttall’s woodpeckers, downy woodpeckers, hairy woodpeckers and red-breasted sapsuckers. Meet at the White Barn. 8:30 - 11:30 a.m. The hike will start at the White Barn and traverse the Creekside and Hillside trails. Bring water and wear layers and comfortable shoes. You also can bring binoculars, a scope or camera and bird identification guides. Tickets are $10 plus a ticket fee, $5 plus a fee for Sugarloaf volunteers and members and free for kids under 12. Parking fees apply. Get tickets at simpletix.com/e/sugarloaf-woodpeckers-tickets-136350. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road.

Oct. 13

Healdsburg: Help LandPaths staff and volunteers clear trails at the 400-acre Riddell Preserve during a volunteer workday. Participants will trim branches, cut down small trees, remove French broom shrubs and more to help prepare the preserve for fire season. 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meet at the Healdsburg Corporation Yard parking lot, 550 Westside Road. Participants will then caravan to the preserve. Find more information at tinyurl.com/2p8r9neu.

Oct. 14

Sebastopol: Get out and get moving with a Saturday-morning group workout at Ragle Ranch Regional Park. A certified group fitness instructor will lead participants through a 12-station workout circuit focusing on upper body, core, lower body and cardio. This is a mixed-level class. 9 - 10 a.m. Bring water, snacks and sunscreen and dress in layers. Cost is $15 for Sonoma County residents and $17 for attendees from outside Sonoma County. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks pass. Get tickets at tinyurl.com/6a2up2zb. Ragle Ranch Regional Park, 500 Ragle Road, Sebastopol.

Oct. 15

Bodega Bay: Head to the coast for one of Sonoma County Regional Parks’ tide pool talks. This family-friendly, hands-on presentation at the Doran Beach amphitheater will cover topics such as how sea stars eat and the types of sea urchins that live along the Sonoma County coastline. For more information, email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org. Registration required, at tinyurl.com/yjd9374p. 11 a.m. to noon. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. Doran Regional Park, 201 Doran Beach Road.