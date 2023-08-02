Outdoor play, carnival raises money for Cotati youth theater company

Theater lovers flocked to La Plaza Park in Cotati July 29 for a carnival and outdoor play fundraiser hosted by Cotati’s North Bay Theatrics.

Theater company students starred in a free retelling of “The Greatest Showman” called “The Greatest Show in the Park.” There was also a carnival featuring games such as cornhole and bean bag toss, a cake walk, bounce house as well as food for sale and a raffle.

About 200 people attended the show, helping to raise $3,600 for the organization through the sale of carnival fare such as corn dogs and cotton candy and $1 game tickets.

Money raised will go primarily toward helping students pay for the organization’s programs, including performing arts classes and camps.

“We are proud to say that we have never turned away a student for lack of funding — we always find a way to make it work,” said North Bay Theatrics Co-Founder Vanessa Frost.

Frost emphasized that though the event was a fundraiser, the organization is committed to hosting free theater events.

“It’s really important for us to balance fundraising and community,” said Frost. “We wanted to make sure that anyone could come by and enjoy the day even if they don’t have the funds.”

Sebastopol-based Guayaki, Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing Co., Cal Skate of Rohnert Park and Poppy Bank Epicenter in Santa Rosa donated items or gift cards to be raffled off.

“I am really, really happy with the turn out that we had,” Frost said. “We had lots of current students, past students, new folks we had never met before, and everyone really seemed to genuinely enjoy their time.”

For more information about North Bay Theatrics, visit northbaytheatrics.com