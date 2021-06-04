Outgoing Santa Rosa City Schools student board member ’so grateful’ for the opportunity to serve

Born in Texas, Lopez spent about 4 1/2 years living in Mexico as a toddler before the family relocated to Mendocino County. He moved to Sonoma County in the fifth grade.

He’s currently reading two books: “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris and “Night of the Broken Glass” by Peter Broner. “No shade to Kamala but I’m now reading ’Night of the Broken Glass.’ I took a pause on Kamala.”

You can’t tell on Zoom, but he’s tall. “Just a little under 6-3,” he said.

Diann Kitamura stopped herself mid-sentence.

It was the May 26 Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting and she was lauding the work of outgoing student board member and Elsie Allen High School senior Omar Lopez at the start of his final meeting.

Kitamura, being polite, stopped herself from comparing Lopez to the eight previous student board members she has worked with in her tenure as superintendent of the largest school district in Sonoma County.

Kitamura stopped herself from doing that, but I won’t.

I covered education in Sonoma County for years. I attended almost every Santa Rosa City Schools board meeting from mid-2007 to mid- 2014. I returned to regular coverage of the district, their board and those meetings when the pandemic took hold last spring.

With that context, I feel confident saying this: Lopez has been, without question, the most active, engaged and participatory student board member I have ever covered.

And 2020-21 was a school year that desperately needed a student rep like Lopez, a guy who brought the voice and perspective of the district’s more than 15,000 students to a board that wrestled with issues of historic import.

Think about it: He was sworn in via Zoom because his junior year at Elsie Allen was shuttered when the coronavirus pandemic took center stage in March of 2020. He was at the figurative dais in a year in which more than 70,000 school kids across Sonoma County learned from home and the once-in-a-lifetime return to school debate was fierce and emotional.

On top of that, it was a year in which Santa Rosa City Schools grappled with the future of the program that puts uniformed police officers on middle and high school campuses. It’s also when district officials began examining the policies — both internal and external —that have created deep racial and socioeconomic inequities in the student body makeup of nearly every school in the district.

This was not a year for the faint of heart. And all of those Wednesday night meetings that very regularly run five, six, seven hours in length, sometimes into the following day, Lopez said he loved every minute of it.

“I am so grateful,” he told board members at his final meeting. “I had so much fun.”

While Kitamura pulled back from comparing Lopez to those who came before him, she didn’t stop herself from showering him with praise in his final meeting.

“Your dedication in staying through meetings until late at night, asking questions, texting me, emailing me, is to be applauded,” she said. “Your questions, your inquiry your curiosity, your problem solving skills as a student representative to the school board is phenomenal. You have set a standard this is going to be so difficult to reach …”

Comments from the seven-member board of trustees? See above, rinse and repeat:

Area 2 Trustee Jill McCormick “The energy level, the positivity that you brought to one of the hardest periods in public education that I have ever experienced … for you to be here, be informed, stay positive and share with us and make sure that you brought the student voice into all of our conversations this year has just been overwhelming.”

Area 3 Trustee AlegrÍa De La Cruz: “Thank you so much for your voice this year … I cannot wait to see what you do in this world, outside of the Santa Rosa City Schools Board and the system.”

Area 5 Trustee Ed Sheffield: “I so much appreciate your participation from the very beginning … I know you are going to do great things. The sky is the limit for you.”

Area 4 Trustee Omar Medina: “I know that you are going to do amazing things to come. I look forward to seeing all of your success in the future. It’s been an honor serving here with you.”

Area 1 Trustee Ever Flores: “It’s a commitment that is rarely seen in people your age. I just want to say thank you for serving your fellow classmates, and you will be missed.”

Board President Laurie Fong: “We are going to miss you, but we actually know where to find you.”

At that point in the meeting, just an hour into it, the board cleared Lopez to go. He was free. He didn’t have to stay through yet another meeting that went past midnight. But if you have read this far, you probably know what Lopez did: He stayed and contributed throughout the meeting.

Of course he did.

‘We can’t ignore voices’

Stephanie Manieri is the Area 6 Trustee, and she, like Trustee Medina and Lopez, is an Elsie Allen Lobo. Manieri proved an almost immediate mentor to Lopez. She remembers being struck by his intellect and enthusiasm before they even met. Manieri recalled that Lopez reached out to every member of the board before he was even sworn in, introducing himself, asking questions — a bellwether for how he did business the entire year.