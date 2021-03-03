Outlook for west Sonoma County tax proposals dim as count continues

The prospects for two tax measures proposed to prop up school and fire district finances in west Sonoma County looked dim Wednesday morning as vote counting continued in a special election with underwhelming turnout.

With the majority of the vote tallied, the pair of tax proposals were trailing by significant and likely impassible margins. Only about 2,500 received mail ballots were left to tally as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, as well as 150 provisional ballots, according to Deva Proto, the county’s elections chief.

Preliminary results included over 11,000 counted mail ballots and over 1,000 votes cast in person on Tuesday.

Mail ballots can continue to come in for three days after the election, provided they are postmarked on or before March 2. But election officials were not expecting a significant influx of such ballots.

In the end, “it will be a pretty tiny turnout,” Deva Proto, Sonoma County registrar of voters, said.

As it stands and including the provisional ballots, only about 41% of the nearly 37,000 registered voters eligible for the election will have cast ballots for or against measures to raise taxes for the benefit of a high school district and area fire and emergency services. The turnout is even lower than Proto considered normal for a special election. She had previously projected a 50%-60% turnout.

Almost all of the mail ballots that officials have still to count would need to fall in favor of Measure B for it to reach the needed two-thirds majority to pass. As of the last update on Tuesday night, Measure B stood at a 60% majority.

Passage would increase the tax on hotel beds and vacation rentals from 12% to 16% in west Sonoma County, raising an estimated $2.7 million annually.

For Measure A, the less controversial property tax, victory seemed even more far fetched given what is known about the turnout. If all the the known outstanding ballots fell into the ‘yes’ category, the measure would still only have garnered support in 63% of the votes cast. Only 55% of the counted favored the the tax in preliminary results.

The parcel tax proposal sought to add funding for class programming, while limiting class sizes and providing bridge funding as the West Sonoma County Union High School District considers a range of budget saving options, including campus consolidations.

The failure of both measures would force officials in the high school district to immediately begin exploring scenarios to consolidate its three high schools by the start of the next school year, or face dozens of layoffs at El Molino and Analy High School.

As well, failure of Measure B will deprive the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District of a key source of money to smooth its plan to consolidate with the larger Sonoma County Fire District.

Paramedic services from both west county fire departments, but especially Bodega Bay, have been increasingly strained by emergency calls from visitors and tourists. Proponents of the tax hike sought tap a greater share of those private dollars to bolster fire and emergency service budgets in the region, while also aiding schools.

Opponents, including some owners and operators of area hotels, restaurants and other tourist-dependent businesses, argued the tax increase would drive travelers elsewhere. The extra charge, they’ve said, would be especially harmful on the heels of a pandemic that has devastated the hospitality industry.

You can reach Staff Writers Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com and Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com.