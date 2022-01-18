Outpouring of donations to enable repair of Santa Rosa Holocaust memorial fountain

A wave of community support has all but guaranteed a Santa Rosa Holocaust memorial fountain will be repaired after it was found toppled and in pieces Jan. 7 — damage police are investigating as suspected vandalism.

Donors have so far contributed $30,000 for the ritual washing fountain at Santa Rosa Memorial Park cemetery, where it was commissioned by Sebastopol resident Dennis Judd in 2016 to honor his mother and father, both Holocaust survivors.

He launched a gofundme.com fundraiser with a goal of $35,000 to cover repairs, surveillance equipment and educational programs on the Holocaust and anti-Semitism — the second such effort after the fountain was vandalized in 2020.

There were 369 donations as of Monday afternoon and more than enough money for repairs, Judd said. The support reflects a rejection of the hate that fuels such an anti-Semitic act and will to make a symbol of human resilience whole again, Judd said.

“I’ve been optimistic after the first day with the response I got. I am optimistic that we have a very caring community,” Judd said Monday.

He’s meeting with contractors as early as this week but there’s no specific target date to complete repairs on the toppled fountain.

Its remains were visible Monday afternoon by the cemetery’s driveway off North Street.

They’re at the center of a memorial that includes a tile-covered wall naming Judd’s family members who were killed in the Holocaust.

The fountain was vandalized in June 2020 but was repaired a month later after the community rallied in support.

Santa Rosa police have not made arrests in either case and the 2020 incident remains open.

Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the 2020 incident was not designated a hate crime because whoever was responsible also ransacked a maintenance shed and a break room ‒ an indicator that the fountain wasn’t singled out.

The latest damage is being investigated as vandalism and Mahurin said investigators will look for any evidence of a hate crime.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund for information leading to an arrest.

Judd said the vandalism left the community “very disgusted.”

Similar sentiment was expressed last week by Santa Rosa City Councilwoman Victoria Fleming, who is Jewish and whose district includes Santa Rosa Memorial Park.

“I think there’s a general sense of hope it wasn’t a hate crime and a disbelief that it happened a second time,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.