Outrage at GOP could propel expelled Tennessee Democrats right back to house

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Expelled by their Republican colleagues for an act of protest, Justin Jones and Justin J. Pearson were no longer members of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Friday. They could not advocate for their constituents in Nashville and Memphis, take to the floor again to push for gun control legislation or even access the building after hours.

But instead of sidelining the Democratic lawmakers, the expulsions have sparked outrage and galvanized national support within their party, and the two young Black lawmakers are poised to return to the state Legislature — as soon as next week — with a platform and profile far surpassing what they had just days ago.

On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris made a hastily arranged visit to Nashville to meet with the state lawmakers, and President Joe Biden, who described the Republicans’ actions as “shocking” and “undemocratic,” called the ousted Democrats to offer his support and invite them to the White House.

“That made these individuals martyrs,” Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, said of the expulsions. “It’s going to be extremely hard to silence them.”

Jones and Pearson were expelled Thursday for interrupting debate last week by using a bullhorn to lead a gun control protest in the chamber in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Nashville. Republican leaders argued that the two lawmakers and Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, who joined the protest but survived an expulsion vote, had brought “disorder and dishonor to the House of Representatives.”

Critics said that the expulsions were an overreaction that defied the will of the voters who had elected Jones and Pearson in Nashville and Memphis, the state’s two largest cities, which also have large Black and Democratic-leaning populations.

The outrage was also driven by race, as some lawmakers, activists and others said they believed that it was a factor in the final outcome: The two young Black lawmakers were ejected, but the third lawmaker involved — Johnson, who is white — avoided the same fate by a single vote.

State Rep. William Lamberth, the Republican majority leader, dismissed that assertion, arguing that Jones and Pearson had been “trying to incite a riot” and that Johnson had a clearer case for why she should be spared expulsion.

The fate of the seats in the immediate term now rests with local officials in Nashville and Shelby County, where the lawmakers’ districts were.