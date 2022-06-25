Outrage over mural prompts Cotati business owner to paint over cartoon depiction of cowboy with guns

In early May, Ryan Podesta, owner of tactical sports shop Thirty First Outfitters, commissioned a graphic designer to paint a mural on his downtown Cotati storefront.

The mural, which depicted a cartoon skeleton named Barnabus wearing a cowboy hat brandishing two revolvers in the desert, was meant to be fun and capture the Wild West spirit of the town, Podesta said.

But days after its completion, another deadly mass shooting shook the nation. On May 24, 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, by an 18-year-old wielding an AR-15 style rifle.

Thirty First Outfitters’ mural suddenly became the subject of outrage from residents who argued for its removal, many in fear for their children’s exposure to what they considered a depiction of gun violence.

On the Nextdoor app, a social platform that connects neighborhoods, those who were against the censorship of art began arguing with those who favored its removal.

“It started taking a life of its own on social media, as things tend to do,” Cotati Mayor Mark Landman said.

Podesta started to receive threats of vandalism and boycotts against his business. And the mural was twice vandalized.

“The level of anger that incited people was literally just off the charts,” he said.

Landman began to receive complaints about the mural and its location in La Plaza Park, with the guns seemingly aimed at a playground across the square, he said.

Cotati resident Maria León was driving past the mural the day after the Texas shooting and was shocked.

“I love art. I was actually really excited, in the beginning, to hear that somebody had painted a mural there,” said Leon, who moved from Oakland to Cotati a year ago with her husband and 2-year-old daughter. “But the content and its placement made me feel fairly uncomfortable.”

She stopped visiting the playground with her daughter. Hoping to have a productive discussion about the mural, she made a post on Nextdoor and submitted a comment to the Cotati City Council.

“I thought you’d like to know that generally, people in the community seem to be shocked and offended by (the mural),” she wrote in a message to Landman.

Landman said he understood the concerns.

“It's been a stressful time these last few years, and most people, I think it’s fair to say, are on their last nerve,” he said. “It would be easy for something like this to turn into a culture war.”

Confronted with anger from the community, Podesta decided to paint over the mural.

The mural’s artist, Vinnie Schraner, the Rohnert Park-based creative behind Schravin Graphic Arts, said the mural wasn’t intended to create controversy.

“I think it’s a pretty sensitive climate nowadays,” he said. “I don’t really take it personally.

“We just thought it’d be best to cover it up before we had to.”

Podesta, a former paintball world champion, opened Thirty First Outfitters 10 years ago. He also owns Playland, a paintball and airsoft center in Petaluma.

Podesta has donated to school programs, grad night, the Cotati Accordion Festival and more, Landman said.

“I was so impressed with the business owner, Mr. Podesta,” Landman said. “I’d love to thank him for everything he does for the community.”

When León saw the skeleton was painted over, “I just couldn’t believe that the issue had been resolved as quickly and as peaceful as it did,” she said.

She thanked the owner and has since returned to regularly visit the playground with her daughter.

