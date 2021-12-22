'Outrageous' pension double-dipping triggers criminal investigation into Bay Area officers

A California Public Employees' Retirement System audit says three police chiefs and a police commander in a small community just outside of San Francisco defrauded the giant pension system for a decade, collecting retirement benefits while working full-time jobs.

The alleged fraud detailed by CalPERS includes two chiefs working in the Broadmoor police district after receiving disability payouts, covering-up full-time work in order to collect retirement benefits and in one of the chief's cases, returning to active duty, then becoming an annuitant again, to enhance benefits.

CalPERS said one pensioner, identified as former Police Chief David Parenti, increased his yearly pension retirement by nearly $60,000 a year, going from $93,000 a year to $152,292 a year by coming out of retirement, working for 13-months and then retiring again.

But the pension plan said Parenti was never actually retired. He continued to draw more than $6,000 in salary per two week-pay period in addition to the pension benefits.

He also received a $100,000 disability benefit for unspecified injuries and another approximate $100,000 payment that couldn't be explained.

Parenti and the three other former Broadmoor police officials can be forced to pay back retirement benefits they collected while working. They could also face criminal charges.

The San Mateo County District Attorney's Office opened a criminal investigation into the former chiefs after CalPERS released its audit, District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe said. It focuses on Parenti and a second former chief, Greg Love.

Wagstaffe said the alleged behavior by the police chiefs seems "outrageous" and said the audit raises questions as to whether the small police district that covers an unincorporated half-mile area of San Mateo County of 4,000 residents should be eliminated.

His office already prosecuted a former Broadmoor police chief earlier this year.

Michael Connolly was one of volunteer Broadmoor police commissioners who oversaw the police department. He was charged with misdemeanor conflict-of-interest changes after voting in March 2019 to install himself as Broadmoor police chief and approving the police district's budget, which included his salary and a pay increase.

Connolly, a retired San Francisco Police Department deputy chief, entered a plea deal in August that required him to pay a $235 fine and prohibits him from holding public office for four years.

CallPERS did not name any of the top police brass cited in its Dec. 9 report but Wagstaffe confirmed their identities.

Parenti could not be reached for comment and Love did not respond to requests for comment.

A city within a city

The Broadmoor Police Protection District is an anomaly in the state of California. It has less than a dozen police officers and taxes its 4,000 residents directly to fund its budget. It is surrounded by Daly City on all sides. The audit of the small police department examined records from 2011 to 2021.

The audit shows a succession of top police officials misrepresenting their hours, gaming the system to make it appear they were complying a state law that limits how much retired civil servants can work for government agencies while collecting CalPERS benefits.

CalPERS General Counsel Matt Jacob in a statement blamed the three Broadmoor' volunteer police commissioners who had oversight of the police department over the years for not taking action to stop the illegal activities. None of the city's current three commissioners responded to requests for comment.

"Former top officials of the Broadmoor Police Protection District defrauded CalPERS by illegally employing several police officials in violation of California retirement law," he said. "CalPERS will not tolerate this kind of abuse and will seek appropriate remedies, including restitution."

The police district in a written response to CalPERS said it generally agreed with the pension system's findings concerning the former top police officials.

"To our knowledge, it seems that certain previous employees intentionally obfuscated and abused reporting processes in an attempt to circumvent CalPERS retired annuitant rules, receive additional compensation and inflate their own compensation and CalPERS pension allowance, said the response from the law firm of Best Best & Krieger representing the district.

In its response, the police district said it would do everything in its power to cooperate. It noted however, that in Parenti's case, the former chief had taken the payroll records with him upon his termination.

"The District intends to fully cooperate with outside law enforcement, CalPERS, and the District's lawyers to seek restitution from those responsible," said a separate press release posted on the Broadmoor Police District website, signed by interim-Chief Ronald Banta.