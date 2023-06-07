Lightning struck 137 times Tuesday night around Lake County, southeastern Mendocino County and northern Sonoma County, National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdoch said.

However, those strikes, which hit from about 8 to 11 p.m., did not spark any reported fires.

(Press Democrat photojournalist Kent Porter captured the lightning over Clear Lake. Read how he got the shots here.)

Some strikes sparked flames near Willow Creek in Humboldt County and Trinity Center in Trinity County, but they were quickly extinguished by fire crews, said Doug Boushey, National Weather Service meteorologist in the Eureka office.

There is not much concern for sleeper fires, or flames that lay dormant until better fire conditions arise, due to the current and predicted weather, which is cooler and wetter than normal. Additionally, a lot of fuels still look green and the air is more humid.

“These factors make it not a favorable setup for large rapidly spreading forest fires,” he said.

Rain ― in amounts ranging from 0.02 to 0.5 inches ― accompanied the strikes, Boushey said.

The “June gloom” conditions in the area are expected to persistent through the end of the week, with a potential short break over the weekend.