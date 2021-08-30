Over $2,000 reward offered to help find suspects in Santa Rosa shooting

The Sonoma County Alliance is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in a Santa Rosa shooting.

Santa Rosa police responded to a call at 12:50 a.m. Saturday regarding residents hearing gunshots in the area of Peach Court and Poplar Street in south Santa Rosa, authorities said in a news release.

Police found several shell casings in the roadway once they arrived on scene, authorities said.

Residents in the neighborhood stated they heard the gunshots and then a car drive away, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Hector De Leon said on Sunday.

De Leon said no eyewitnesses, suspects or victims were identified.

The reward comes from the Sonoma County Alliance Community Safety Reward Fund, a countywide program made to assist and expedite the arrest of violent felons and participants in unlawful weapon possession use, hate crimes, vandalism, thefts, hit and run, and other serious crimes.

Anyone who has information and is interested in the reward can contact Santa Rosa police through the Tip Line at srcity.org or at 707-528-5222.

For more information about the fund program visit Sonoma County Alliance.

