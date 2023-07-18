Over 4,500 PG&E customers lose power as spate of outages occur in Sonoma County

Thousands of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers lost electricity Monday due to multiple power failures across Sonoma County.

The outages affected more than 4,500 customers, according to PG&E spokesperson Paul Moreno.

As of 6 p.m., though, power had been restored to all but 274 customers across the region.

An outage attributed to a fire in an underground vault due to a failed transformer caused hundreds of Santa Rosa workers and residents to lose power Monday afternoon.

Multiple commercial buildings and businesses in the area were affected, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

According to PG&E, just before 1:30 p.m. 140 customers along North Dutton Avenue, between Jennings and College avenues lost power. By 4:30 p.m., power had been restored to all but 16 customers.

Full restoration is expected at about 10 p.m. as crews work to replace the failed transformer, Moreno said.

“Transformer failures can cause fires. Doesn’t always happen, but can,” he said. Transformers are outfitted with fuses to detect high heat that should shut off, he added.

*Electrical Transformer Fire with Power Outage - North Dutton Avenue* At 1:27p.m., Santa Rosa Fire received reports of a transformer fire and fire alarms in the 1400 block of N. Dutton Avenue. Firefighters evaluated reports of electrical odors inside of buildings in the area and responded to one medical related incident for a patient that was undergoing a procedure when the power loss occurred. 146 customers are effected and without power. This includes both homes and large commercial buildings in the area. 3 Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, 1 Battalion Chief and 1 Ambulance were assigned. For details on the estimate of power being restored, visit https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/ Posted by City of Santa Rosa Fire Department on Monday, July 17, 2023

In the vicinity of the outage, an additional 58 customers lost power in the area of North Dutton Avenue and Tesconi Court. Power is expected to be restored at 10 p.m.

Further south, just west of North Dutton Avenue, 77 customers lost power shortly after 3:30 p.m., Moreno said. The outage there is still under investigation and power is expected to be restored at 6:30 p.m.

At about 11:30 a.m., 2,572 customers in the Monte Rio area lost power, which was restored at 4:15 p.m. The cause of this power failure is undetermined, Moreno said.

In Sonoma, 703 customers lost power Monday after a tree fell onto power lines near the 1000 block of Hyde Burndale Road. PG&E soon restored power to all but five customers.

In an area west of Rohnert Park, between Roblar and Bloomfield roads, a 2:45 p.m. outage affected 994 customers Monday. Power was restored just after 4:30 p.m., and the cause of the outage is still under investigation, Moreno said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi