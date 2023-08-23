On the surface, the latest accounting of homelessness in Sonoma County produced good news: The number of homeless people in the county dropped 22%.

But against that backdrop, the January single-day count known as the Point in Time Census shows major areas of concern persist, including:

Rising Black homelessness. Black residents make up 2.5% of the county, but constitute 9% of the county’s homeless population. That percentage is up from 6% in 2020. In addition, 7% of the chronically homeless are Black.

Chronic homelessness. More than two-thirds of the homeless people surveyed during the count said they have been homeless for a year or more. That’s the same as in 2022 and up from 56% in 2018. The federal government defines chronic homelessness as being homeless for a year or more or being homeless four or more times in three years.

Increasing first-time homelessness. The percentage of people who said they were newly homeless continues to rise. This year, 35% of those surveyed in January reported that they were experiencing homelessness for the first time. That’s up from 32% last year and 30% in 2019.

“I'm sure as I am of anything else that I haven't done a double-blind controlled study on, that things are not as good as they seem with this 22% decrease,” said Dennis Pocekay, a Petaluma City Council member. “And that doesn't mean I don't believe those results.

“We have to keep trying to improve our system,” said Pocekay, who chairs the board of the Continuum of Care, a consortium of local governments, nonprofits and other homeless service organizations set up to coordinate local homelessness policy and programs.

The federally mandated Point in Time census of people experiencing homelessness is performed every January. The overall count found 2,266 homeless people, compared with 2,893 a year ago.

The count is made up of both people who are homeless and unsheltered, including those living in vehicles, and those in emergency shelters or transitional housing.

A preliminary version of the Point in Time report was released in May; the final version — with more details — was made public last week.

Those details indicate that while a pandemic-era flood of state and federal money meant to tackle homelessness, and a focus on creating permanent housing with built-in social services, has had a real impact in reducing homelessness locally, at least as much tough work still lies ahead.

"We’re starting to see an improvement. But we do have a long way to go,” said Kelli Kuykendall, Santa Rosa’s homeless services manager.

More precisely there is a need for more tailored services to prevent homelessness and help people climb out of it. There is also a need for expanded housing options, according to officials with the county and nonprofits that deliver services to people experiencing homelessness.

“We need some stronger and more targeted prevention efforts because the first goal is to keep people from becoming homeless,” said Jennielynn Holmes, CEO of Catholic Charities, the region’s largest provider of homelessness services. She said the nonprofit is now piloting a prevention program.

“And if they do become homeless, we need to make the length of time as short as we can before we get them rehoused so it doesn't get to that point where you're seeing people's physical health issues just spiraling out of control,” Holmes said.

The overall reduction in homelessness was not the only positive highlight. Other promising developments include:

More homeless families with children are sheltered rather than on the streets;

The number of homeless veterans dropped from 191 to 110;

The number of people who are chronically homeless declined 24%, from 725 to 550 this year.

“We're starting to see a return on our investment, not just in Santa Rosa, but countywide,” said Kuykendall, who credited the progress to stronger regional leadership from the Continuum of Care and increased collaboration between the county and cities on homelessness policy.

In the 2021-22 fiscal year, 219 people left city shelter programs and entered housing, Kuykendall said. For the fiscal year that just ended, 2022-23, that number increased to 370, she said.

Another change captured in the report is a notable increase from 2022 in the number of people that are homeless in unincorporated west Sonoma County. Last year’s count was 49; this year it was 126, which, despite the increase, was still down from 198 in 2020.

Officials said the increase reflected the fact that last year’s count didn’t go smoothly.

“We all knew that last year in west county, it was definitely an undercount,” said Michael Gause, the county’s Ending Homelessness program manager. This year’s count, he said, was done by people who knew that area better and so could better locate people living under the radar.

An on-target count is critical to gauging progress and can also determine funding from grants and other sources, said Tim Miller, executive director of West County Community Services.

"The most important thing is that we know how many of our fellow human beings are living outside in the elements and need help. That's the core issue,“ Miller said. ”Also, having an accurate measurement then tells you, and this is just one very important data point, but it tells you whether what you're doing is having an impact for the money being spent.“

