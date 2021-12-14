Overboard cruise passenger still missing after hours-long search, rescuers say

A woman who went overboard on the Carnival Miracle cruise ship remains missing after a 31-hour search, U.S. Coast Guard officials say.

The woman in her 20s fell from her stateroom balcony at 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, as the ship returned to California from a three-day cruise to Ensenada, Mexico, KABC reported.

A search with the help of the Mexican Navy has been called off, the U.S. Coast Guard reported Sunday, Dec. 12, on Twitter.

The Carnival Miracle, which was thoroughly searched at sea, also returned to Long Beach on Sunday, KABC reported. Passengers told the station they were awakened early Saturday by announcements about the missing woman.

"They immediately did their best efforts to get crews out on little boats and rescue, to start a search," passenger Daniel Miranda told KCBS.

"A lot of people are concerned because that's somebody's life, and that's a high likelihood that this person will not be found alive," he told the station.

The 88,500-ton Carnival Miracle, which has 12 passenger decks, carries up to 2,600 passengers, Carnival said on its website.

"Our thoughts are with the guest and her family, and our care team is providing support," Carnival said in a statement, KCBS reported.