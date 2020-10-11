Overcast day, a bit of drizzle helps crews get upper hand on Glass fire

On an overcast, humid day that saw trace amounts of rain in some parts of the North Bay, firefighters continued to gain ground against the Glass fire Saturday. Crews are now monitoring flare-ups and mopping up hot spots in the 2-week-old blaze, which has burned 67,484 acres and is now 86% percent contained — up 8 percentage points from Friday.

The Glass fire destroyed 338 homes in Sonoma County and 308 in Napa County — a number not expected to go up. In another indication that the fire is well in hand, Cal Fire’s damage inspections teams finished their work Friday.

Cal Fire crews continued with “tactical patrolling,” responding to calls from concerned citizens reporting “smolders, smoke, hot spots here and there,” said Erick Hernandez, a spokesman for the agency.

Residents who witness such hot spots are encouraged to call 911.

“We have engines in the area, and we’ll send someone out to take a look.”

If it turns out to be nothing — some people have called in to report smoke that turned out to be steam — “that’s OK,” said Hernandez. “We’d rather be safe than sorry.”

Some calls came in Saturday from the area of Greenfield Road, north of Lake Hennessey, he said, and Old Lawley Toll Road, a few miles north of Calistoga. In more rural areas, National Guard units have been sending up drones to check for flare-ups.

Minor flare-ups continue to occur in Napa County, chiefly in the area east of Highway 29, west of Butts Canyon and northeast of Etna Springs, where “the topography is difficult,” said Hernandez.

Saturday’s high humidity, he said, “is definitely assisting us.”

While some light, drizzling rain was reported, it was “very, very minor,” he said.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, said National Weather Service meteorologist Duane Dykema, after consulting “our hydro database that shows precipitation amounts,” Santa Rosa had no measurable rainfall so far.

Light amounts of rain did fall elsewhere in the area: 0.01 inch in Bodega Bay overnight, 0.04 inch atop Mount St. Helena, and 0.04 inch at a weather station 4 miles southwest of St. Helena, on the Sonoma-Napa county border.

While meteorologists had initially predicted more significant rains for this weekend, “our computer models really backed off” those predictions a few days later, Dykema said.

The scant rain that did fall Saturday will do little to wet fuels that feed wildfires. While the drizzle would dampen “finer fuels, like grass,” he said, “that won’t last long.”

By Sunday afternoon, humidity will begin to drop very quickly, kicking off a week of warmer, drier weather.

By midweek, said Dykema, “we’ll have highs in the upper 80s, mid-90s, and very low humidity once again.”

Of greater concern are the winds from the north expected to accompany this warming, drying trend.

“Right now, the models seem to think those northerly winds will be light to moderate,” he said, though there may be some gusty winds up in the hills.

Those winds are expected to “maybe be getting a little stronger around Wednesday night, Thursday morning.”

Whether they’ll be strong enough to warrant red flag warnings is still uncertain, he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com or on Twitter @ausmurph88.