Overdoses at Venice party kill three, including comic Fuquan Johnson, police say

Three people, including comedian Fuquan Johnson, died early Saturday after overdosing on drugs at a party in Venice, California police say.

A fourth, model Kate Quigley, who recently dated singer Darius Rucker, is recovering at a hospital, according to a Twitter post by her friend, comedian Brian Redban.

"I'm alive," Quigley texted him. "I'm not great. But I'm OK."

Police responded to a home in Venice just after midnight Saturday and found three people dead, KABC reported.

The county coroner on Sunday identified Johnson, 43, as one of the dead, according to the station. The overdoses may have been a result of fentanyl-laced cocaine.

Johnson was a writer on "Comedy Parkour Live," IMDB reported.

Actor Marlon Wayans paid tribute to Johnson in a profane Instagram post, saying "I hope you found peace. I hope you sparkling like the glitter on strippers and wizards."

"Very sad to hear about the passing of my buddy Fuquan Johnson," writer-producer Luke Barnett wrote on Twitter. "Smiliest, happiest dude, and a local icon in the North Hollywood community, RIP."