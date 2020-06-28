Subscribe

Overnight hostage standoff ends with arrest in Santa Rosa

KEVIN FIXLER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 28, 2020, 1:53PM
Santa Rosa police arrested a man after a more than 6-hour overnight standoff that drew hostage negotiation and SWAT teams, who convinced the suspect to surrender.

Alfonso Garcia, 52, of Santa Rosa, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment and threats to police. He was suspected of preventing a woman from leaving a home in the 2600 block of Silver Stone Lane and repeatedly threatened to kill the officers called to the property, police said.

Officers responded to the home just before 1:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a person yelling in the backyard. A woman told officers she was not OK and wanted to leave, but was pulled back inside by a man later identified as Garcia, police said in a statement. Police also learned there were two young children in the home.

Following more than four hours of phone negotiations, Garcia agreed to exit the home around 7:40 a.m. and surrendered peacefully to members of the Santa Rosa SWAT team, police said. He was held in jail on $100,000 bail. Garcia is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Kevin Fixler at 707-521-5336 or kevin.fixler@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kfixler.

