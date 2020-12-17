Overnight rain not strong enough to trigger debris flow at North Bay burn scars

Overnight rains brought about a half-inch to an inch of precipitation to much of Sonoma County by Thursday morning, but not enough to trigger debris flows at North Bay burn areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Since showers first arrived Wednesday afternoon, Santa Rosa received around three-quarters of an inch, while some western parts of the county―including Salt Point and Cazadero―surpassed the one-inch mark.

Weather service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said the agency hadn’t received any reports of mudslides or debris flows at the Glass or Walbridge fire burn scars.

Heading into the weekend, North Bay residents can expect dry weather with daytime high temperatures reaching the low-60s. But overnight lows could fall to near-freezing in the inland valleys, Murdock said.

He added that no rainfall is forecast through the Christmas holiday.

So far this wet season, the North Bay has received only a fraction of the total rainfall expected during an average year, Murdock said. In Santa Rosa, the weather service has recorded almost 4 inches of rain since Oct. 1, well below the 9.7 inches expected by now.

By this time last year, Santa Rosa had seen over 10 inches of rain.

“What a difference 2020 makes,” Murdock said.

