Overnight road repair after water main break extended

Road repairs following a Santa Rosa water main break have been extended and will force overnight traffic onto a detour through the weekend, the city announced Friday evening.

Repairs affect eastbound traffic on Highway 12 where a water main broke Thursday morning between Mission Boulevard and Middle Rincon Road.

Final paving was expected to shut the eastbound lanes and place traffic into one of the westbound lanes Friday night through Saturday morning.

Instead, overnight repairs will take place 7:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. all weekend Friday night through Monday morning.

Eastbound traffic will be detoured onto Mission Boulevard. From there they will need to turn right onto eastbound Montecito Boulevard before turning south onto Calistoga Road, which connects to Highway 12.

A traffic controller will guide motorists and westbound traffic should’t be affected, according to the city.

The Santa Rosa Police Department announced the water main break just before 4 a.m. Thursday and it caused delays throughout the day.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi