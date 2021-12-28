Overnight snow dusts North Coast, Bay Area peaks

Snow was visible Tuesday morning on some of the Bay Area’s highest peaks after an overnight dusting, according to the National Weather Service.

At daybreak, there was snow on Mt. St. Helena in the North Bay, along with Mt. Diablo, Mt. Hamilton and Mission Peak in the East and South Bay, meteorologists said.

Very light dusting of snow in the Mayacamas Mt.’s of Sonoma County at around 3k feet. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/cGowmWaAD1 — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 28, 2021

The dusting came during a storm that dropped just a fraction of an inch of rain overnight along much of the Highway 101 corridor in Sonoma County.

By 9 a.m. Tuesday, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma had received about 0.02 inches of rain over the previous 24 hours, according to data collected by the weather service.

Healdsburg got 0.1 inches and Cloverdale got 0.4 inches.

Scattered showers were expected to continue through Wednesday morning in the North Bay before the region dries out through the holiday weekend, meteorologists said. Wet weather could return early next week.

The Gillion family of Petaluma takes advantage of snow fall on Cobb Mountain, Tuesday morning in Lake County. @NorthBayNews @NWSEureka pic.twitter.com/6s57LKZ9OV — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 28, 2021

In Mendocino County, snow fell for about an hour overnight in Ukiah, at an elevation of roughly 600 feet, said meteorologist Jonathan Garner.

Fresh snow was also visible on peaks throughout the county, he said.

“This was not a major storm at all, especially compared to what we’ve seen during the past week,” Garner said. Mendocino County saw “very light rainfall, mainly drizzle, on the coast and snow over the interior.”

Snow showers on the Hopland Grade in Lake County, about 1900’ ft elevation, Tuesday morning. @NorthBayNews @NWSEureka pic.twitter.com/jCgn7aJ8fi — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) December 28, 2021

Meanwhile in the Sierra Nevada, heavy snowfall that closed Interstate 80 and Highway 50 on Monday largely died down overnight.

By Monday morning, the central Sierra had seen more than 3 feet of snow in 24 hours, the Sacramento Bee reported.

That brought the snowfall total for December to more than 16 feet — the most ever recorded for the month, the newspaper reported Tuesday.

Highway 50 between Placerville and Myers, which had been closed since Sunday because of the weather conditions, reopened Monday evening with chain controls in place. But traffic was being held from Kyburz to Meyers due to a jacknifed big rig, Caltrans said Tuesday morning.

Interstate 80 remained closed on Tuesday morning between Colfax and the Nevada state line, Caltrans said.

