Overturn crash on Highway 101 in Windsor slows traffic

Traffic was snarled on northbound Highway 101 early Thursday after a three-vehicle crash left one vehicle with major front-end damage in the center divide.

Fire vehicles also had the slow lane blocked shortly after the 6:30 a.m. crash just north of the Shiloh Road ramp in Windsor.

Initial CHP reports show one vehicle overturned and came to rest upright in traffic lanes. Another vehicle ended up on the right hand side.

Rescue personnel were assessing possible injuries to the drivers.

Traffic was flowing smoother by 7:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.