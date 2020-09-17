Subscribe

Overturn crash on Highway 101 in Windsor slows traffic

LORI A. CARTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 17, 2020, 7:53AM
Updated 3 hours ago

Traffic was snarled on northbound Highway 101 early Thursday after a three-vehicle crash left one vehicle with major front-end damage in the center divide.

Fire vehicles also had the slow lane blocked shortly after the 6:30 a.m. crash just north of the Shiloh Road ramp in Windsor.

Initial CHP reports show one vehicle overturned and came to rest upright in traffic lanes. Another vehicle ended up on the right hand side.

Rescue personnel were assessing possible injuries to the drivers.

Traffic was flowing smoother by 7:30 a.m., according to Caltrans.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine