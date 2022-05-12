Overturn of Roe could make IVF more complicated and costly

After numerous rounds of in vitro fertilization (IVF), Genevieve Pearson Adair was excited to have 18 fertilized eggs. But it turned out that 14 of them have the Fragile X gene associated with intellectual and developmental disability. She has kept them frozen, unsure of what to do, hoping for a time when medical science could provide clearer answers.

But now, with the constitutional right to abortion hanging in the balance, she fears the right to determine their fate may be taken away from her.

A Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, amid the roiling landscape of state reproductive politics, is expected to open the door to state laws that give human embryos legal rights and protections — a possibility that would throw the fertility industry into upheaval and potentially limit choices would-be parents currently have about whether to use, store, or discard genetic material that is part of the in vitro fertilization process.

“I and others are fearful of being labeled murderers for trying to do what is best not just for our children, but for future generations of humanity,” said Adair, 38.

The passage of fetal “personhood” laws and the legal fights over their constitutionality would likely go on for years, experts say. So Roe's reversal is unlikely to have an immediate effect on assisted reproduction, which plays a role in the births of 55,000 babies each year, or 2% of all births in the United States. But such state statutes would almost surely lead to new state regulations regarding IVF, which in turn could spur policy overhauls and cost increases more broadly, they said.

‘I didn’t see this happening’

IVF involves removing eggs from a woman's ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory, and returning the resulting embryo to the woman's womb to develop. To make the process cost- and time-efficient, women take drugs to stimulate the growth of more than one egg at a time. One often misunderstood aspect is the number of fertilized eggs, or embryos, that will never grow into babies and are discarded. A couple might find, for instance, that among 10 embryos, most carry a mix of normal and abnormal cells, or have abnormal cells with an infinitesimally low probability of implanting in a woman's uterus. Even fertilized eggs that test as “normal” often do not result in pregnancies.

Many on the religious right are uneasy with IVF for some of the same reasons they oppose abortion — they believe life begins at conception and therefore embryos should be accorded the full protection of the law. With the 1973 legal precedent of Roe under threat, and authority potentially returning to state legislatures to decide the issue, efforts to reevaluate abortion laws are underway. Thirteen states have so-called “trigger” laws banning abortion that would go into effect immediately if Roe is overturned.

Alabama has added language to its law that makes it clear eggs fertilized in a laboratory for the purpose of IVF are excluded from the state's ban. But lawmakers in Louisiana advanced a bill last week seeking to make abortion equivalent to homicide and defining human life as starting from the moment of fertilization. In Nebraska, lawmakers are considering a bill that the American Civil Liberties Union said may create barriers for women struggling with infertility due to the ambiguity of the wording regarding when life begins.

The fall of Roe would create “a whole cascade of questions and problems” for a wide range of reproductive technologies, including contraception and IVF, said Jane Maienschein, director of the Center for Biology and Society at Arizona State University.

Lab-made human embryos fall into moral and legal limbo for many people — between life and not-yet-life. Some believe they should remain outside state control to give families the freedom and privacy to manage eggs, sperm and embryos in accord with their own religious and moral views, while others view them as autonomous beings deserving of the full protection of the law.

Embryologists Amanda Mismer (left) and Tessa Andrews analyze sperm at the Heartland Center on May 10. (Photo by Misty Prochaska for The Washington Post.)

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine, which is made up of fertility experts, said it is “very concerned” about the issue and is fighting state legislation that “intentionally or otherwise may endanger access to infertility care.”

“Health care decisions, particularly on reproductive matters, need to be the purview of patients and their physicians, not politicians,” ASRM president Marcelle Cedars said in a statement.