Overturned big rig blocks Highway 116 in Graton

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
June 24, 2022, 1:11PM
An overturned big rig is blocking both directions of Highway 116 in Graton Friday afternoon.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Green Valley Road, the Graton Fire Department reported just before 1 p.m.

As of 2:35 p.m., Highway 116 was expected to be closed indefinitely between Green Valley and Mueller roads.

Caltrans crews are repairing “significant guard rail and road damage,” according to the Fire Department..

The crash was reported about 12:15 p.m. and traffic was diverted onto eastbound Green Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was taken to a hospital for unspecified injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Fire Department reported there were no major injuries.

The truck was hauling gravel, which spilled onto the road. It covered about 18 yards.

Officials said there was no estimation on when the road would reopen.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

