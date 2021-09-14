Overturned big rig shuts portion of Stony Point Road near Cotati

Authorities closed one side of Stony Point Road west of Cotati Tuesday morning after a big rig overturned, the California Highway Patrol said.

The truck, which was carrying water, flipped onto its side while heading north on Stony Point just after 10 a.m. No other vehicles were involved, the CHP said.

A portion of the road was closed near Madrone Avenue, said CHP spokesman Officer David deRutte.

Traffic can still pass on the other side of the road.

Nobody was injured. Water from the truck was leaking onto the road, deRutte said.

No other details were immediately available.

