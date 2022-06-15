Overturned cement truck blocks Santa Rosa street for three hours

Firefighters diverted oil leaking from an overturned cement truck Wednesday morning to prevent it from spilling into storm drains in Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove neighborhood, officials said.

The overturned truck, which had a full load of cement, was reported to authorities at about 7:30 a.m., according to Santa Rosa Fire Department officials.

The incident blocked Newgate Court for about three hours at the site of the crash near Fountaingrove Parkway, officials said.

Paramedics evaluated the truck driver for injuries, but he declined to be taken to a hospital, officials said. No other vehicles were involved.

Firefighters used a mixture of dirt and cat litter, which they carry in their vehicles as an absorbent, to prevent the leaking oil from running into the drains, said Division Chief Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Cement did not leak from the truck, which was pulled back onto its wheels by a tractor, according to Lowenthal.

The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating to determine whether speed was a factor in the crash, said Sgt. Chris Mahurin. The driver is not suspected of DUI, he said.

