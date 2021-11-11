Overturned propane truck shuts Highway 162 in Mendocino County

Highway 162 was closed east of Longvale in Mendocino County on Thursday morning for the third day in a row after a truck carrying propane overturned on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Laytonville man was driving the Thompson Gas truck east on Highway 162 when the vehicle tipped over at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday about four miles east of Highway 101, the CHP said in a news release.

The overturned truck blocked the eastbound lane. It was carrying 2,600 pounds of liquid propane, which the driver was set to deliver in the Covelo Valley, the CHP said.

The crash caused a valve line to rupture and gas propane began leaking out, prompting the closure that remained in place Thursday.

The leaking gas “presents a threat until the tank is empty,” the CHP said. But, the agency added, “there is no immediate threat to nearby residents as long as isolation distances are met.”

A CHP dispatcher said the agency does not have an estimate for when the road will reopen.

The reason the truck flipped is unknown, the CHP said. The driver got out of the vehicle with minor injuries, according to the release.

