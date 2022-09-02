Owner of Santa Rosa’s Astro Motel criticizes Sonoma County after reporting nearly $500,000 in damage from homeless contract

A Santa Rosa motel leased at taxpayer expense to house at-risk homeless people during the pandemic has sought to recoup from Sonoma County nearly $500,000 in damages the motel’s owners say stemmed from lax oversight by the county and its two hired operators.

In an invoice submitted to the county in May, Eric Anderson, principal owner of the Astro Motel on Santa Rosa Avenue, outlined charges totaling $468,571 to address extensive smoke damage, replace mattresses and linens, repair wall heating and cooling units and repaint much of the motel.

The county so far has paid $203,000 ‒ just over the $200,000 maximum county officials say is allowed to cover damages under the contract reached two years ago with Astro Motel for the emergency housing.

An additional amount is still under negotiation.

But Anderson said his three-month struggle even to secure that payment by last week nearly pushed his 34-room art-deco motel into default on its mortgage in August and September. He said he tapped all the business’s cash reserves to cover the needed repairs in the race to reopen in June to paying guests, with the lowest rate advertised online at $169.

“The mistake that I made (is) assuming that everyone would be reasonable in how the damages to the hotel were being valued,” Anderson said of the haggling with county officials.

In interviews with The Press Democrat over the past week, Anderson shared a cautionary tale about a two-year arrangement with the county meant to provide emergency housing for those most in need and a stable source of revenue for a hotel business upended, like many, by the limits on travel during the pandemic.

He said he now regrets signing the contract that paved the way for that troubled partnership.

“I think we made some terrible decisions letting it go the way that it went,” Anderson said. “But in the middle of COVID, it felt really out of control and so everyone was just trying to hold on.”

County officials in charge of pandemic emergency housing declined to answer questions about the negotiations with Anderson or his complaints about oversight of the rented rooms.

‘A legal and contractual matter’

As communities across the nation grappled with stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonoma County turned to hotels to house at-risk homeless individuals in socially distanced settings.

The county rented out the Astro Motel from April 2020 through March 30, 2022, as part of those efforts.

Between March 2020 and June 2021, the county spent around $30 million on homeless housing, including staff, food and security at the sites, including leases with at least three other sites: Alliance Redwoods retreat in Camp Meeker, Guerneville Park and Ride Camp and Sonoma State University. The Holiday Inn in Windsor and Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg were also used for emergency housing.

The spending was part of a surge in state and federal emergency aid to local governments, especially Sonoma County and Santa Rosa, to help safeguard homeless people during the pandemic and curb the wider spread of the coronavirus among people who often have serious preexisting health problems.

Through June 2021, the county had spent $1,785,488 on operations at the Astro Motel. The county did not have an updated figure immediately available for total cost of the contract.

Language in that deal capped any county payments for damages at $200,000, barring gross negligence or willful misconduct by the county. Anderson has contended the county should cover the full $468,571 because he says it failed to properly support the motel and oversee the contractors it hired to manage the site.

“This is a legal and contractual matter that we have been actively resolving with the owner of the Astro,” Tina Rivera, the county’s health services director, said in an email.

Rivera declined to provide further comment.

The county is not in any similar negotiations with the other lodging sites it leased during the pandemic, said Matt Brown, a county spokesperson.

The county’s handling of the reimbursement process deepened Anderson’s frustration.

“It feels dirty … and something that should have reasonably been done,” Anderson said. “And it took months of badgering.”

Whatever remaining costs the county does not reimburse will come out of the motel’s cash flow, he said.

“We’re struggling to come back as a business. We’ve been closed for two years,” Anderson said.

Reports of troubled oversight

The Astro Motel was built in 1963, but its rebirth came in 2017, when Anderson, a New York-based real estate investor, and fellow Spinster Sisters restaurant owner Lisa Hinman and professional cyclist Andy Hempsten remodeled it into a retro chic 34-room destination alongside Julliard Park.