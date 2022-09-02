Subscribe

Owner of Santa Rosa’s Astro Motel criticizes Sonoma County after reporting nearly $500,000 in damage from homeless contract

EMMA MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 2, 2022, 7:00AM
A Santa Rosa motel leased at taxpayer expense to house at-risk homeless people during the pandemic has sought to recoup from Sonoma County nearly $500,000 in damages the motel’s owners say stemmed from lax oversight by the county and its two hired operators.

In an invoice submitted to the county in May, Eric Anderson, principal owner of the Astro Motel on Santa Rosa Avenue, outlined charges totaling $468,571 to address extensive smoke damage, replace mattresses and linens, repair wall heating and cooling units and repaint much of the motel.

The county so far has paid $203,000 ‒ just over the $200,000 maximum county officials say is allowed to cover damages under the contract reached two years ago with Astro Motel for the emergency housing.

An additional amount is still under negotiation.

But Anderson said his three-month struggle even to secure that payment by last week nearly pushed his 34-room art-deco motel into default on its mortgage in August and September. He said he tapped all the business’s cash reserves to cover the needed repairs in the race to reopen in June to paying guests, with the lowest rate advertised online at $169.

“The mistake that I made (is) assuming that everyone would be reasonable in how the damages to the hotel were being valued,” Anderson said of the haggling with county officials.

In interviews with The Press Democrat over the past week, Anderson shared a cautionary tale about a two-year arrangement with the county meant to provide emergency housing for those most in need and a stable source of revenue for a hotel business upended, like many, by the limits on travel during the pandemic.

He said he now regrets signing the contract that paved the way for that troubled partnership.

“I think we made some terrible decisions letting it go the way that it went,” Anderson said. “But in the middle of COVID, it felt really out of control and so everyone was just trying to hold on.”

County officials in charge of pandemic emergency housing declined to answer questions about the negotiations with Anderson or his complaints about oversight of the rented rooms.

‘A legal and contractual matter’

As communities across the nation grappled with stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sonoma County turned to hotels to house at-risk homeless individuals in socially distanced settings.

The county rented out the Astro Motel from April 2020 through March 30, 2022, as part of those efforts.

Between March 2020 and June 2021, the county spent around $30 million on homeless housing, including staff, food and security at the sites, including leases with at least three other sites: Alliance Redwoods retreat in Camp Meeker, Guerneville Park and Ride Camp and Sonoma State University. The Holiday Inn in Windsor and Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg were also used for emergency housing.

The spending was part of a surge in state and federal emergency aid to local governments, especially Sonoma County and Santa Rosa, to help safeguard homeless people during the pandemic and curb the wider spread of the coronavirus among people who often have serious preexisting health problems.

Through June 2021, the county had spent $1,785,488 on operations at the Astro Motel. The county did not have an updated figure immediately available for total cost of the contract.

Language in that deal capped any county payments for damages at $200,000, barring gross negligence or willful misconduct by the county. Anderson has contended the county should cover the full $468,571 because he says it failed to properly support the motel and oversee the contractors it hired to manage the site.

“This is a legal and contractual matter that we have been actively resolving with the owner of the Astro,” Tina Rivera, the county’s health services director, said in an email.

Rivera declined to provide further comment.

The county is not in any similar negotiations with the other lodging sites it leased during the pandemic, said Matt Brown, a county spokesperson.

The county’s handling of the reimbursement process deepened Anderson’s frustration.

“It feels dirty … and something that should have reasonably been done,” Anderson said. “And it took months of badgering.”

Whatever remaining costs the county does not reimburse will come out of the motel’s cash flow, he said.

“We’re struggling to come back as a business. We’ve been closed for two years,” Anderson said.

Reports of troubled oversight

The Astro Motel was built in 1963, but its rebirth came in 2017, when Anderson, a New York-based real estate investor, and fellow Spinster Sisters restaurant owner Lisa Hinman and professional cyclist Andy Hempsten remodeled it into a retro chic 34-room destination alongside Julliard Park.

The owners spent $10 million to fix up the lodge at 323 Santa Rosa Ave. and outfit it with vintage midcentury modern furniture and art, custom concrete sinks and a bike lounge for guests to work on their bikes or pick up loaner bikes from the motel.

It has previously been used to shelter Sonoma County residents in need, including during the 2017 wildfires when it became a FEMA-approved site. So when the county approached Anderson in 2020 — amid the dramatic early pandemic-era drop in tourism business — he and his team agreed.

“We thought we were going to be doing a service to our community by housing people in need of shelter,” said Sam Hamby, day manager at the Astro.

The county committed to renting up to 30 rooms depending on need. The monthly rent was prorated and equivalent to approximately $117 a night, Anderson said.

But conditions at the Astro deteriorated quickly once occupancy under the county contract began in April 2020, Hamby said.

Rules forbidding smoking and cooking in the rooms were not enforced, and garbage piled up, Hamby said.

Astro staff had set up a designated smoking area in the parking lot, but residents continued to smoke in the rooms and on the balconies, Hamby said. Requests that the contracted site manager ensure garbage was regularly removed from the rooms and that anyone with a pet was housed in specific rooms were rarely addressed, Hamby added.

He described other problems with people urinating and defecating on the beds. One resident smeared human waste on the walls and another resident had garbage bags piled so high in the room it was difficult to open the door.

“Some of these rooms were so bad you couldn’t go near the rooms. It made you sick to your stomach,” Hamby said.

The Astro’s final invoice to the county listed $15,300 for removal of nicotine residue and odor management, $3,400 to clean rooms, $94,401 to replace linens and mattresses, and $19,453 to clean carpets.

Furniture repairs totaled $88,117 and painting came in at $62,125.

Difficulties with outside managers

Both Anderson and Hamby were unhappy with the two site managers the county hired to oversee the Astro.

The county first brought in Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa to get the emergency housing program started. The nonprofit organization is the county’s dominant homeless services provider, and it managed the Astro site from April 13, 2020 to July 1, 2020, said Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer and incoming chief executive officer.

In an email, Holmes said the organization followed contract standards and health and safety guidelines, which included two daily room checks, welfare checks, and 24-hour security and staffing.

She said complaints Anderson and Hamby shared with The Press Democrat were the first the organization had heard of the concerns from Astro representatives.

“We worked very closely with the hotel management at the time with any individuals who may be in violation of any operational or program standards including enforcement of no smoking,” Holmes said.

She said Catholic Charities was not responsible for any damages.

“Long-term damages likely could not have been caused during the three-month period we were at the site,” Holmes said.

Starting in July 2020, the county brought in DEMA Consulting & Management Inc, a for-profit company the county has paid to operate emergency and transitional housing sites throughout the pandemic.

Hamby said the situation improved slightly under DEMA, but said problems with guests smoking and using banned kitchen equipment, like hot plates, inside rooms persisted.

“I felt the level of support we should have received, it just did not match the level of damage that was done,” Hamby said.

Michelle Patino, co-owner and director of DEMA, said she was attending a convention Wednesday and was unavailable for further comment.

“This is a contract matter between the county and the Astro,” Patino wrote.

Anderson said he had higher expectations for DEMA as the long-term manager.

“I just don’t feel quite the same sense of mismanagement by Catholic Charities. I think they really were just sort of thrown into this,” Anderson said.

“I certainly feel less betrayed by Catholic Charities than I do by DEMA and the county,” he added.

Negotiating with the county

The county’s use of the Astro ended this year in March, after a scramble to relocate the 25 people staying there.

It took two-and-a-half months to get the motel back into shape and fully reopened, Hamby said.

In addition to repairing furniture and cleaning to address cigarette smoke, the motel spent $112,961 on landscaping and dealt with upcharges in insurance, electricity, garbage collection and water bills that totaled $59,929, according to the invoice from Anderson.

His lengthy correspondence with county officials about the expenses shows his mounting frustration with the pace of the county’s response and his increasing concern about covering the property’s mortgage without a timely county reimbursement.

On June 20, Ed Sawicki, then the vaccine mission manager for the county, wrote Anderson that much of the costs listed on the invoice were “outside the scope of the items properly billed to the county.”

Sawicki noted the county had offered to pay $5,100 for cleaning fees, $10,581 to replace linens and $200,000 for overall damages.

The back and forth continued. On July 28 Anderson emailed Sawicki to say he had still not been reimbursed and expressed concern he would be in default on the Astro’s mortgage by Aug. 10.

“What I do know is that this entire process has financially exhausted the business and The Astro will not survive if this matter is not resolved, and quickly,” he wrote.

Those concerns persisted into August, when correspondence shared by Anderson with The Press Democrat indicated the two sides had reached a tentative agreement but the payments had still not gone through.

“That it will soon be September and this matter remains open would be comical but for a lender able to ruin me financially,” Anderson wrote to several county employees on Aug. 19. “If we’d been at this for a week, OK. But we are in month four. I don’t remember ever being treated so badly by a public agency, and we’ve worked with many in many states.

Supervisor Chris Coursey, whose district includes the Astro, said he thinks the county and Anderson will be able to reach a resolution.

He questioned Anderson’s assertion that four months was a long time to get reimbursed.

“I’m not sure that is a long time when there is a claim for twice as much for what’s included in the contract,” Coursey said.

He added that he hopes other lodging operators will see “the county paid its bills in full for two years, and paid the maximum amount the contract called for in damages,” and is working to resolve any remaining concerns.

‘Bad contract to sign’

Anderson and Hamby said they would have approached the situation differently had they known how long the county would be renting the motel and the ensuing challenges.

“The payments on the housing piece were reasonable for us,” Anderson said. “The real battle with the county started around the question of damages and the wreckage they caused on the property during their occupancy.”

Anderson conceded that the contract “may have been a bad contract to sign,” but thought the arrangement would last six months at most.

“That’s part of live and learn here,” Anderson said. “I wouldn’t sign a contract that was open ended in terms of time and capped in terms of damages. That’s just not a contract that anybody would reasonably expect someone to sign. When it becomes two years it doesn’t make sense.”

Anderson said he would be open to working with a different, more attentive organization to provide housing for vulnerable people but would not work again with the county.

“If this same group asked us to do it again, I’d say no,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

