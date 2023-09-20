Owners of Healdsburg’s Dry Creek Peach aim to preserve local history

During this time of year, the family produces peach jam and cobbler mix. Other peach products are produced in collaboration with several North Bay businesses including Kendall-Jackson , Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria in Geyserville. In Healdsburg, Valette , the Matheson and Downtown Bakery and Creamery also reap the rewards from the peach farm.

Growing peaches is an anomaly among the vast vineyards blossoming with grapes in Wine County.

But Gayle and Brian Sullivan wanted to be a part of the local agriculture industry. In 2000, the two bought a house that sits on 6.5 acres with 1,000 peach trees in the Dry Creek Valley. The couple notes their land and business, Dry Creek Peach and Produce, is the only certified organic peach farm in the county and that it is the last remaining fruit farm in the area.

According to California Farmland Trust, we’ve been in peach season for a while. Peaches that are preserved through canning or kept frozen are harvested from mid-July to mid-September. Fresh varieties are harvested from April through October and in the midst of harvest, August has been named National Peach Month.

Dry Creek Peach and Produce sells fresh peaches at local farmers markets and at their summer farm stand, which is located on their Healdsburg property.

“Dry Creek Peach really existed for a little less than 10 years before we bought it. We had no plan, no knowledge,” said Brian on taking over the well-established business when he bought the property. “We've been very fortunate that the previous owner ... he established some customer relationships, and he was doing the farmers markets.”

Gayle, who is also the executive director of Healdsburg Jazz, added the first time they attended and sold peaches at the Healdsburg Farmers Market, they received a warm welcome from customers and locals alike.

During this time of year, the family produces peach jam and cobbler mix. Other peach products are produced in collaboration with several North Bay businesses including Kendall-Jackson, Diavola Pizzeria and Salumeria in Geyserville. In Healdsburg, Valette, the Matheson and Downtown Bakery and Creamery also reap the rewards from the peach farm.

The lay of the land

Before becoming land owners, the couple lived in San Francisco. Gayle worked in the tech industry and Brian was a bond trader.

In search of change and wanting to own land, the couple searched for a place to buy in Sonoma County. After a few years, and with the help of a local real estate agent, they came across Dry Creek Peach Farm and Produce property. The two didn’t know anything about farming, but knew they wanted to call Sonoma County home.

“I thought that'd be a really good change of life,” Brian said. “And it turned out to be that way.”

The Sullivans purchased the 6.5-acre farm from Eusebio Sayago in 2000. Sayago and his family have stayed on the farm’s payroll to help the Sullivans operate and manage the bustling business. Once they purchased the property, the family split time between San Francisco in Healdsburg and made the move permanent in 2015.

For Gayle, who grew up around apricot orchards in San Jose, one of the main reasons the property and area appealed to her was because she wanted to help preserve the agricultural history of the land. Those South Bay orchards she remembers fondly are now gone.

“I knew I wanted to work with land if we could, and to do something positive with it, what we can preserve a little bit of,” Gayle said.

Once the family moved in, the Sullivans had organic consultants come onto the land to evaluate their investment. Sayago also left them with guidelines on how to tend to the orchard. He wrote down what should be done every month with detailed steps on how to do it.

The first year they harvested peaches, just so happened to be the most fruit the farm had ever seen. More than 30 pounds of peaches came from the orchard.

With all this fruit, a new challenge arose. The team had to find new channels of distribution to get fresh peaches to the community. With all this fruit, the Sullivans decided to make jam in hopes of using more peaches and to preserve it well past the season.

The team has continued this tradition, 23 years later. And they are still harvesting this year’s peach crop. They started in May and should be done by the end of the month. Once November rolls around, a cover crop will be planted in order to quite literally cover the soil, which will set the peach trees up for success when preparations are made for next season and the peach trees begin to flower in February.

“Every flower wants to be a peach. So it's beautiful here, it's sort of peak bloom,” Brian said.

Local businesses get products

Customers can find Dry Creek Peach and Produce products on Wednesdays from their farm stand. Oftentimes, a long line forms hours before the farmstand opens, and almost always, everything is sold by the end of the day.

