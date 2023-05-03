One of the oldest first-run movie houses in Mendocino County is up for sale again — a rare opportunity for a lucky buyer to own a literal piece of Willits history.

The Noyo Theatre, at 57 Commercial Street in the heart of downtown Willits, is listed at $895,000.

The business continues to share that the theater is for sale on its Facebook page.

The latest post promoting the sale, on March 10, read, “We decided to advertise the sale of the theater in our on-screen ads and on the Community Board. It is listed with Coldwell Banker & Loopnet for national coverage. We just imagine a wealthy cinephile swooping in from SF or LA & saving the day. What we really want is a local buyer who knows & loves the theater as much as we do. We still have the desire & energy to train up anyone who is willing. It is the most fun job that you can imagine ... except for the book keeping. The extensive improvements that we have made were in anticipation of the movie business coming back & COVID fading from our memories. The 21 Club was installed to attract our older set (People like us who read Facebook. It's happening! Hollywood is coming back. We are coming back! Sales are increasing. Attendance is up. The movies are better! We serve alcohol. We have loungers. New carpets. New furnaces for the cold moviegoers from the 80s. The place is in great shape waiting for the next owner to step in. I guess you could say that it's a turnkey business for sale. Tell your wealthy friends. People with familys to run the place. This is the coolest project that Lois have ever undertaken. Since 2012!”

Opened in 1940, the movie house was built in Streamline Moderne architectural style, a variation of what many people know today as Art Deco. When it debuted, the building had one theater and 650 seats; today it has three theaters and a total of 293 seats.

While “the Noyo” is still showing first-run movies — it was showing the new “Mario Brothers” movie last week — the sale comes at a time when movie theaters across Sonoma County are facing an uncertain future. In particular, the effects of COVID-19 and streaming media have forced many theater owners to reconsider their business models.

In the last few years, Prime Cinemas in the Sonoma Valley, Third Street Cinemas in Santa Rosa and the Raven Theater in Healdsburg all have closed their doors.

Noyo Theatre owner Jeff Hoover made clear his reasoning had more to do with him than the market.

“I love movies and could do this forever, but I’m getting up there in age,” said Hoover, who is 66. He added that his wife, Lois, is “burned out” on the theater, and that the two of them are ready to spend more time on their local farm with their goats, llama and dog.

“We’re looking for the right new owner to come in, let us train them, take it over, and keep it going,” Hoover said. “This is the most turnkey operation one could ever ask for.”

Hoover is also happy to train the new owner on how the theater works.

The Hoovers moved up from Los Angeles and bought Noyo Theatre back in 2012. At the time, the theater was operating but in desperate need of improvements. The couple replaced the old projectors with new digital ones. Gradually, over the course of the next decade, Hoover performed other upgrades: new carpets, new furnaces, adds to the marquee and so on.

Perhaps the most notable change: Hoover converted one of the three theaters into “21 Club,” where adult guests can buy and drink beer and wine during films and enjoy comfortable lounge chairs.

“We’ve tried to make the experience something people will go out of their way to find,” he said.

The theater certainly has had a colorful history. In 1976, for instance, after the theater showed the XXX-rated film, “Deep Throat,” the owners at the time were jailed for violating decency laws and some locals were so incensed that they set the place on fire. Then, in 2003, the theater was part of the world premiere for the movie, “Seabiscuit,” which profiled a racing horse that lived on Ridge Ranch in Willits.

Chuck Persico, 86, a local historian who sits on the board of the Willits Chamber of Commerce, said the Noyo Theatre has been a community hub for more than 80 years.

“It’s always been the place in town to go out and get some entertainment, and in a small town like ours, that’s pretty important,” Persico said. “One of the things that makes the Noyo stand out is that it appeals to all ages. I took my first girlfriend there. My brother met his wife there. Young parents who live in town now take their kids there. It has endured.”

Ryan Hecht, owner of the Clover Theater in Cloverdale, also understands the importance of old movie houses to a small local community.

The Clover, also a first-run theater, dates to the 1950s, and currently has four screens and 300 seats. Hecht and his wife, Kathryn, the founder and executive director of AV Film, the nonprofit formerly known as the Alexander Valley Film Society, bought it in 2013 — a similar history to the Hoovers.

Hecht said it is a “unique challenge” to own a small local movie house, but added the rewards are huge.

“Owning a theater is all-consuming, but if you’re someone who doesn’t mind getting your hands dirty, wants to be part of the local community, and loves movies, it’s a very rewarding experience,” said Hecht, who added that he is not able to purchase the Noyo Theatre. “Yes, it’s a lot of work. It’s also super-rewarding to be able to bring entertainment to a small town.”