Owners to retire at Village Art Supply store in Santa Rosa

With a history that spans nearly three decades, Village Art Supply in Santa Rosa’s Montgomery Village shopping center has been an important source of not only supplies but also support for artists ranging from hobbyists to art teachers to professionals.

Now the future is uncertain for the shop. It might change hands soon or even close for good.

Nine years ago, Kristen and Zak Kiriakos moved to Santa Rosa to be near Kristen’s parents and to start a new venture. After working in management at Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale, the couple wanted to run their own business and bought Village Art Supply.

Now they plan to retire and move to the Hawaiian island of Oahu to be near Zak’s extended family. Kristen’s parents plan to move with them, she said.

“We’ve been serving Sonoma County for the past nine years, and now we’re ready to serve our family,” she said.

Originally, they had planned to close the shop Sunday, but now they expect to keep it open through the first couple weeks of August, while potential buyers for the business are in talks with the shopping center management about the space, Kristen said.

Village Art Supply kicked off a clearance sale in May and it’s still going, with discounts up to 60%. Some shelves look a little bare and some paint colors have run out, but there is still a wide selection of sketchbooks, canvases, frames, paints, brushes, pens, pencils, acrylic sticks and even plastic eyeballs.

“We sell a little bit of everything,” Kristen said. “The plastic eyeballs are for people who are doing rock paintings and want to give them faces.”

The store also does framing and printing and even has provided some unusual aid you might not expect from an art supply shop.

“There was a woman who wanted to fix her tooth for a TV interview, and there wasn’t time to go the dentist,” Kristen said. “I helped her with a fake tooth made out of clay.”

Photographer and abstract collage artist Colin Talcroft said he’s been a regular customer of Village Art Supply since he moved to Santa Rosa in 2000.

“When I need anything art-related, that’s where I go. It’s just a five-minute drive for me. I have a particular brand of acrylic paint that I use, and they always had it,” Tolcroft said. “When you’re working and you need something, any break can be disastrous. You need to be able pick something up and get back to work.”

Tolcroft also has been a vendor at the store, when he sold cards there printed with his photos of local birds.

Village Art Supply originally was opened under that name by Simmon Factor, who went on to found and direct the Santa Rosa Arts Center in the South of A Street arts district.

Factor bought Village Artists shop, which sat in another site at the shopping center, in 1993. He operated there until he moved the store to its present corner spot at 715 Hahman Drive a couple of years later.

“I had a great run — 19 years from 1993 to 2012. I founded it back when Hugh Codding was my landlord,” Factor said.

The late Hugh Codding, head of Codding Enterprises, first made his name in Santa Rosa with the construction of Montgomery Village and later developed the Town and Country shopping center, Coddingtown Mall and other projects. A Boston-based developer, WS Development, purchased the 70-year-old landmark Montgomery shopping center in June.

“I was very fond of that store. I consider it one of my legacy projects,” Factor said of the art supply shop. “The current owners have done a really good job of utilizing that space, and Kristen has really become the face of Village Art Supply. I hope they find somebody to buy the store. I’d hate to see it close.”

The shop always has had a strong following among professional artists and local art teachers, as well as a large clientele of beginners and happy amateurs, Kristen said.

“With Sonoma County having such an abundant, thriving and varied arts community, Village Art Supply has been a go-to oasis for all the supplies an artist could need,” said Santa Rosa landscape painter Brooks Anderson, whose work has been exhibited at the de Young Museum in San Francisco.

“Since I moved to Santa Rosa 30 years ago from L.A., I’ve had a great working relationship with former owner Simmon Factor, and most recently Zak and Kristen Kiriakos,” he added.

If Village Art closes, there still will be several art supply stores in Sonoma County, including Rileystreet Art Supply in Santa Rosa, Fine Line Art and Frame in Sonoma and Art & Soul in Sebastopol.

“Village Art Supply has been inspiring creative minds in the community as the go-to premier art and craft destination in Santa Rosa for nearly 30 years,” said Brittany Mundarain, the new general manager at Montgomery Village.

“We wish the owners all the very best in their retirement and are grateful for their contributions to the Village and the community through the years,” Mundarain added.

The decision to leave Village Art Supply has been a difficult one, inspired by sheer fatigue and a longtime desire to spend more time with family, Kristen Kiriakos said.

“We weren’t planning on this,” she said of the decision to retire. “But between the wildfires, COVID and the ownership change at Montgomery Village, the right time kind of presented itself.”

Mostly, she and her husband are just ready for a big change, she said.

“It’s been an honor to serve Sonoma County for nine years, but we’ve been here all day long, day after day for 15 to 16 hours a day, not just selling, but framing, stocking and ordering,” she said. “We close at 6 p.m. but we’re here until midnight, at least. That doesn’t allow a lot of time for ourselves.”

