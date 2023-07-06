Pacific Coast Air Museum guests shared stories at the museum’s monthly “Hot Dog Thursdays” fundraiser, held on the first Thursday of each month.

The popular event is a key fundraiser for the museum based at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. For $8, lunch goers can eat among the museum’s prized collection of aircraft and tour the museum between 11:30 and 1:30 p.m.

Museum organizers planned for 750 servings, with funds go to housing and maintaining the aircraft on display in and around the historic Butler Hanger at the south end of the airfield.