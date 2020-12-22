Package avalanche adds to Postal Service's woes

Competing crises are slamming the U.S. Postal Service just days before Christmas, imperiling the delivery of millions of packages, as the agency contends with spiking coronavirus cases in its workforce, unprecedented volumes of e-commerce orders and the continuing fallout from a hobbled cost-cutting program launched by the postmaster general.

Nearly 19,000 of the agency's 644,000 workers have called in sick or are isolating because of the virus, according to the American Postal Workers Union. Meanwhile, packages have stacked up inside some postal facilities, leading employees to push them aside to create narrow walkways on shop floors.

Some processing plants are now refusing to accept new mail shipments. The backlogs are so pronounced that some managers have reached out to colleagues in hopes of diverting mail shipments to nearby facilities. But often, those places are full, too. Meanwhile, packages sit on trucks for days waiting for floor space to open so the loads can be sorted.

"[Customers] are screaming, 'Where's my package? Why did it go to Jacksonville, Fla., when it's going to Miami?' " said Martin Ramirez, president of the APWU Local 170 in Ohio. "I can't speak on that. I've never seen this before where these places are overflowing."

The end result: Many families won't see online orders arrive in time for Christmas.

Through Dec. 12, the start of the Postal Service's busiest period for package deliveries, parcel volume was up 14 percent compared with the same period in 2019, the agency told mailing industry officials. That surge has employees in some areas working 80 hours a week, including some who have worked every day since Thanksgiving without a weekend. In Philadelphia, people are scheduled to work Christmas Day, said one mail carrier, who like others in this report spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid retribution.

Mail performance has plummeted: Only 75.3 percent of first-class mail such as letters and bills arrived within the standard one-to-three-day delivery window the week of Dec. 5, according to the most recent agency data available. At this time last year, the on-time score was closer to 95 percent.

Private express carriers, also inundated by package shipments, have stopped serving some retailers, sending more items through the Postal Service.

The agency is receiving as many as 6 million packages a day since FedEx and UPS enacted restrictions on large-volume retail shippers in early December, according to industry tracking firm ShipMatrix. For the week of Dec. 6, FedEx delivered 93.9 percent of its parcels on time; UPS, 96.1 percent; and the Postal Service, 87.5 percent. The agency's drop in performance compared with the previous two-week period held up more than 3.5 million parcels by one or more days.

"This year can't end fast enough," said Jennifer Lemke, the clerk craft director at APWU Local 170.

Adding to the slowdowns is on-the-ground confusion over the cost-cutting initiatives that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy implemented during the summer and then paused at the direction of five federal courts. The Postal Service has appealed several of those rulings.

In the meantime, those battles have created uncertainty in the ranks about specific delivery procedures.

"No parcels are moving at all," said a Michigan postal worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to comment publicly. "As bad as you think it is, it's worse."

While the perfect storm of crises is likely to delay millions of gifts and greeting cards, other more essential items, including prescription medications, bills and benefits checks also may be stuck in limbo. Mailing industry officials expressed worry that vaccine deliveries from private shipping companies could displace other packages and overwhelm parts of the mail system.

"We're doing the very best we can," APWU National President Mark Dimondstein said. "We know you appreciate that. This is a long, hard struggle. We're asking for your patience, and no delayed gift should take away from the valuable family time and the reason people come together and celebrate. Hopefully everything will make it there on time. But if it doesn't, it'll still get there."

Postal Service spokesman David Partenheimer said the agency is flexing its network to ensure that it is able to sort, process and deliver the mail despite staff shortages and capacity challenges. "Our entire Operations team, from collections, to processing to delivery, worked throughout this past weekend and continues to work around-the-clock to address the historic volume," he wrote in an emailed statement.

The delays come after a tumultuous summer and election season. DeJoy, a former supply-chain logistics executive and major Republican donor, took office in June while the agency was projecting a major operating shortfall because of declines in first-class mail. DeJoy moved rapidly to cut costs and instituted a transportation schedule that cracked down on overtime and banned late and extra transportation and mail delivery trips.