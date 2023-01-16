Brock Purdy is all wrong. He knows that.

Purdy should be able to shave. Stubble shows maturity and experience. A veteran look. The only hair on his baby face is his eyebrows. His skin is smoother than waxed silk.

A playoff quarterback should have that steely-eyed gaze, an assassin ready to carve up defenses. Purdy looks like he wouldn’t steal a lollipop from a third-grader.

A quarterback leading his team to the playoffs should look the part. Purdy looks like he needs an excused absence from his high school’s guidance counselor to skip fourth-period English.

Purdy should be built like Josh Allen of the Bills, chipped from granite, a bowling ball running back when he chooses. Purdy is so average of frame he couldn’t even run over a school’s crossing guard.

A playoff quarterback will tell you he grew up idolizing Tom Brady or Joe Montana. Purdy will tell you he grew up loving his Tonka truck, especially the one with really big wheels.

For all those reasons and for a few more to be listed in a minute, Purdy is eligible for a year-end award. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes is The Player of the Year. The Bills’ Damar Hamlin is The Story of the Year. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa is the Medical Debate of the Year. Purdy is the NFL’s Surprise of the Year.

Not sure what kind of trophy Purdy gets for this, probably a rubber snake that pops out of a box. Or a strategically placed Whoopee cushion. No matter. Purdy has earned the compliment to share the limelight with the three other players.

“I have to tell all our viewers out there,” said FOX’s Terry Bradshaw Saturday, “THIS IS NOT NORMAL! (Bradshaw’s emphasis, not mine).”

How about this abnormality:

Jimmy Garoppolo, in six years with the 49ers, was in six playoff games. Garoppolo threw for four touchdowns, was intercepted six times and passed for 160 yards.

Purdy has been in one playoff game. He ran for a touchdown and threw for three others, had zero interceptions and 332 passing yards.

The 49ers gave up a second-round draft choice to get Garoppolo from the Patriots. The 49ers gave up a shrug to get Purdy as the last player taken in the 2022 draft. In the NFL, just as when you purchase a used car or a ham sandwich, you don’t always get what you pay for. “Buyer beware” shadows us everywhere including NFL Draft Day.

Seven quarterbacks were taken before Purdy - not to mention 249 other players. When he suddenly became a starter in Week 13, Purdy, understandably, should have been as nervous as a spit-balling sixth-grader called into the principal’s office. Instead, seven weeks later, Purdy still hasn’t lost a game.

Composed Purdy acts like he belongs as the leader of a Super Bowl-talented team. With pundits, amateur psychologists or anyone with a beer in hand examing his chill, this question became The Talking Point: What would it take to raise Purdy’s blood pressure?

We found out Saturday. Thankfully.

With 11:15 left in the second quarter, the 49ers were up 10-7 against Seattle. But it was a precarious advantage. Purdy was erratic. Could have been intercepted a couple of times. On the Seattle 41, Purdy threw a pass intended for Brandon Aiyuk. Only problem: Aiyuk stopped running. The pass was almost intercepted.

Purdy initially stared in wonderment. Then the stare gave way to a scream. A real scream, not one of that oh-well, aw-shucks screams. His face tightened, compressed actually, his mouth forming a thin, pursed straight line that could have expelled spittle. What came out was anger, real anger, the kind partially propelled by disbelief but also by game frustration.

Purdy wasn’t playing well, inconsistent. Maybe he was reacting the way so many had expected - the moment was too big for Mr. Irrelevant. This was the playoffs, a different breed of cat than the regular season. Maybe Purdy was just lucky in those first six games.

The second half would tell if Purdy could rebound. No one’s perfect. Not even Montana. Joe threw 139 interceptions in his career. That was 139 times Montana had to find a way to expel failure, to respond, frankly, as a winner, not a loser. The NFL doesn’t give participation trophies.

In the second half, Purdy ran for a touchdown and threw for two more. The 49ers scored 25 unanswered points. They blew away the Seahawks. Purdy passed another test. At 23, he became the youngest quarterback in history to throw for three touchdowns and 300 yards in a postseason game.

Purdy answered the question: He’s ready for prime time. At this point. He hasn’t been around long enough a well-documented dossier. The next time he struggles, throws a goofy pass - and he will - the microscopes will come out and examine every body tick and word.

Purdy will learn how to live with the 49er ghosts and they aren’t Jimmy Garoppolo’s. Steve Young and Montana are around. Will always be around. The higher Purdy climbs the mountain he knows he has those two guys waiting for him.

Does that read incredibly absurd, to place Purdy’s name in the same sentence as those two Hall-of-Famers? Of course. Shoot, Purdy has to find his way past Trey Lance, who the 49ers gave away half of Santa Clara to draft.

Seven games do not make a legend. Seven games is a blip in a long career. Yet, who wouldn’t say Brock Purdy, not Trey Lance, is the starting quarterback as the 49ers enter training camp this summer?

There’s magic with this kid. Something special. As Terry Bradshaw said, this is not normal. So let’s jump on the Purdy Train and see where it goes. Why not? By next summer Purdy may even start shaving. Or at least have a mustache.

