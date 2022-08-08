Padecky: Ex-Gator takes trip down Steve Spurrier Memory Lane

Last time I saw Steve Spurrier on campus it never crossed my mind to think, “Yep, 55 years from now I’m going to sit down at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille and order some miso brussels sprouts.” What? Spurrier and I were both kids back then. If someone had walked up to me in 1967 and said, “I love my miso”, I would have asked them to get a cab and go back to the dorm and sleep it off.

It’s not that Spurrier wasn’t going places. He had just won the Heisman Trophy at the University of Florida (UF). He was going to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, the 49ers would take him. As of this moment, Spurrier is the only living person to be in the College Football Hall of Fame as a player and coach.

Me? I was a junior majoring in journalism, greasy burgers and fried food, a Southern staple. Spurrier? He was a god on the Gainesville campus. Handsome, probably adorably cute would be more accurate, Spurrier had just married Jerri, as adorably attractive as her quarterback husband.

They were a power couple. No question. They attracted respect on campus. No fawning allowed. A nod, a wave, a head-raise, that was permitted. Anything else, no no, no. You don’t soil the immaculately perfect with a blush or a gush.

Southerners love their college football more than grits and here’s this kid, named the best in the nation, and we don’t care if he’s not from Alabama or Georgia. He’s one of us, born in Miami, raised in Tennessee. If Steve had to pay for a dinner after he won the Heisman, it was only because he was wearing a clown mask at the time.

Last week, on a trip through Florida, my native land, I revisited the campus. Wanted to see what was different. Only one thing, not surprisingly, was the same: The heat and humidity in northern Florida will smack you wet. You will sweat sitting down. You will leave puddles standing up. You will be a waterfall if for some ungodly reason you decide to exercise.

Looking for air conditioning to dry I came upon Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. More accurately it should be called Spurrier’s Museum That Has Some Food And Some Of It Is Not Even Fried. The true measure of athletic celebrity in America is for a jock to own a restaurant. That way he or her can offer food and mementos for the same admission price, the same price in this case being eight bucks for “Spurrier’s House Fries.”

Spurrier is now officially important, joining the likes of Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Mike Ditka, Wayne Gretzky, Mariano Rivera, and others with neon light recognition. Ditka cigars are available for purchase, unused I assume. Clyde The Glide Frazier has one-half of basketball court at his restaurant, best used before eating. Go to Jerome Bettis’ place and you can eat, and I’m not making this up, the battered and deep fried burger. Might even be a liability waiver you need to sign before you eat THAT. You can go to Arnold Palmer’s and “Taste The Good Life.”

I settled for “Live The Legacy. Taste The Greatness”, one of the video screen beer ads at Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. I didn’t come for the food. I came to see how much Spurrier was available for viewing. Everything, I found out, except a mouthguard.

The Prize, of course, was his 1966 Heisman Trophy on display, safely secured in a glass enclosure. In it were his Heisman ring and his Heisman dinner ticket. How safe was the enclosure? Tempted, I was, but I didn’t touch the glass for fear I would get bull-rushed and tasered by security guards disguised as affable waiters.

To be honest, The Trophy didn’t shine. It was a rusty brown color. I blame the heat and humidity, which doesn’t give a damn about SEC football.

Spurrier’s Gators won a National Championship in 1996. He won five SEC titles. He won at least nine games in 12 consecutive seasons: Only two other coaches have done that. He is the winningest coach at UF and the University of South Carolina. He’s the only player from a losing team to be named Sugar Bowl MVP.

Nothing, however, tracks celebrity more dramatically than money, the literal gold standard of acceptance of our age.

Spurrier was the first college coach to earn 1 million dollars a year, 2 million dollars a year and 5 million dollars a year. He was the first NFL coach to earn 5 million dollars a year.

Such accomplishments attracted attention. Displayed are letters from former President Bill Clinton, UCLA legendary basketball coach John Wooden and Pat Summitt, a basketball legend in her own right at the University of Tennessee.

Even though it isn’t bragging if you do it, you still need to take a long breath to look at 22 framed letters and photos, the 34 helmets on display. Sixteen Bowl games watches are two more than the 14 Bowl rings. Spurrier has 16 keys to various cities in Florida, Tennessee and North Carolina, which means there are 16 cities in which he will not get a speeding ticket

By and large Spurrier’s NFL career as a player and coach was a huge disappointment. He didn’t throw his first touchdown pass until his third season with the 49ers, 13-12 as a starter for the team. He was 12-20 with the Washington Redskins (now the Commanders). All that doesn’t matter in Gainesville. The American South is college football. The NFL may own our Sundays. College football below the Mason-Dixon line owns Saturdays; Sundays are for the hangovers.

Steve Spurrier is the Joe Montana of the University of Florida. His statue is at the front of the stadium. Players compete on Steve Spurrier Field. His name is on the school’s Ring of Honor, placed just as prominently as Emmitt Smith, a NFL Hall of Famer. He beat Alabama and Auburn which means young and old Gators are resigned to live in the past.

A sportswriter back then once penned classic hyperbole: “Blind-folded with his back to the wall, with his hands tied behind him, Steve Spurrier would be a two-point favorite at his own execution.”

That said I still didn’t order the miso brussels sprouts. Gainesville didn’t have miso brussels sprouts in 1967. I was content to live in the past. I really enjoyed “Spurrier’s Bacon Cheeseburger” and “Spurrier’s Home Fries.” It was good to be back home.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com