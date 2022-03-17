Paella for Ukraine: Those behind Windsor fundraiser say, ‘We felt compelled’

As the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine continues, aid has been pouring in from all corners. Castañeda's Marketplace in Windsor joined others this week who have been doing what they can to raise money for Ukrainian refugees.

José Castañeda was the chef Wednesday as he added then stirred the ingredients for a paella dish that would be part of the meal sold to raise funds for World Central Kitchen and Ukrainian refugees crossing the border to Poland.

“We felt compelled, seeing the news, the destruction, the Russian aggression, we felt helpless,” Castañeda said. “(It's) our way of participating and providing a little bit of relief to the folks going through this nightmarish situation.”

The Spanish rice dish includes vegetables, chicken and/or seafood, and saffron cooked and served in one pan.

Meals sold for the fundraiser included bread and salad and cost $25 with all proceeds donated to the relief effort.