Got some leftover paint sitting around with no place to use it?

Residents are invited to drop off unused, unwanted paint and related products for free recycling from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

Folks in the market for a free can of paint also may find one that fits their needs at the drop-off and giveaway event. The address is 50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa.

The whole idea is to prevent paint and products like primers, stains, deck and concrete sealers, varnish and shellac from going to waste and ending up in the landfill, and instead finding a use for it somewhere.

The products must be in their original containers, with the original labels and sealed lids.

Leaking, unlabeled or empty containers; aerosol spray paints; drums or containers larger than five gallons; hazardous waste or other chemicals, such as paint thinner, solvents, motor oil, spackle, glue, adhesive, roofing tar, pesticides, or cleaning chemicals will not be accepted.

The event is hosted by PaintCare, a nonprofit organization that operates stewardship programs for the paint industry in California and other states with stewardship laws.

The organization claims to have kept more than 30 million gallons of paint out of landfills since 2012.

PaintCare also has year-round drop-off sites at numerous paint stores and public waste dumps. Locations are available at paintcare.org/drop-off-sites/.

