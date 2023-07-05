Pair blueberries with burrata

Our wine of the week, Gloria Ferrer, NV Blanc de Blanc, Carneros ($30), is a work horse, a delicious sparkling wine that can carry you from appetizers through dessert in any weather. So many sparkling wines are reserved for special occasions, especially winter holidays. But sparkling wine is a wonderful choice year-round, and this is a good place to start if you haven’t already liberated sparkling wines from their seasonal boundaries.

There is a beautiful minerality to this wine, a crisp earthiness evocative of petrichor, that forms a foundation above which flavors of sweet apple and tart lemon rise to tease and tickle in a most delightful way. These qualities connect with summer’s harvest as it unfolds. Will it go with, say, pork loin and grilled apricots? Yes. How about watermelon salad with halloumi cheese, arugula and pine nuts? Definitely. Tomatoes? Sure! Enjoy it with the first BLT of the year or with a savory tomato galette.

And what about blueberries, which are just now ripening locally? Yes, indeed, this easy quaffer is a great match with blueberries in either sweet or savory dishes. Today’s dish is a longtime favorite that I enjoy in various ways. Sometimes I top it with poached eggs and now and then with burrata.

Blueberry Risotto with Burrata

Makes 3 - 4 servings

2 cups local blueberries

5 cups homemade broth or stock, hot

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 small shallots, minced

¼ teaspoon ground cloves

Kosher salt

1¼ cups Vialone Nano or Carnaroli rice

⅓ cup Thai basil leaves, torn into pieces

3 tablespoons mascarpone or creme fraiche

1 round of burrata

3 - 4 lemon wedges

Cut 1 ½ cups of the blueberries in half and set both the cut and uncut berries aside.

Add 1 cup water to the stock and keep hot over a low flame.

Set a wide deep pan, such as an All-Clad Saucier, over medium-low heat. Add the butter and olive oil. When the butter is melted, add the shallots and saute until soft and fragrant, about 7 to 8 minutes; do not let them brown.

Add the ground cloves and season lightly with salt.

Add the rice, increase the heat to medium and cook, stirring constantly, until each grain is milky white, about 2 minutes. Add ½ cup stock and stir until it is absorbed by the rice. Continue adding stock and stirring until the rice is just tender, about 18 minutes. (If stock runs low, add more water.) When there is about ¾ cup of stock remaining, fold in the sliced blueberries and stir gently.

Add half the remaining stock, stir and taste; correct for salt and pepper. Stir in the mascarpone or creme fraiche, half the Thai basil, the whole blueberries and the remaining stock. Remove from the heat.

Ladle risotto into soup plates. Quickly cut the burrata into 3 or 4 pieces and set on top of the risotto. Add several turns of black pepper, scatter the remaining basil on top, garnish with a lemon wedge and enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date. Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.