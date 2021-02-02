Pair of wolves move to California, adding to the state's low wolf population

A lone male wolf from Oregon known as OR-85 made its trek to Siskiyou County, the northernmost part of California, last November, according to reports.

However, he is no longer alone.

Another wolf, whom biologists believe most likely to be a female, has since paired up with OR-85 and the pair have made Siskiyou their new home, as reported by the Mount Shasta Herald.

Kent Laudon, a wolf specialist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, is in charge of determining the sex of the second wolf by any means necessary. This process includes collecting samples of the wolf's feces, urine and fur to be genetically tested and examined, the Mount Shasta Herald reported.

Such seemingly extreme tactics are necessary in order to keep track of the potential growth of a new wolf pack and of the state's wolf population, which could create issues with ranchers and endanger their livestock.

Laudon, along with another biologist and a local rancher, had suspected that a new wolf had joined OR-85, and their suspicions were later confirmed when trail cam footage caught the two wolves, one gray and one black, in the wild.

California's wolf population significantly diminished in the late 1800s and early 1900s as they were driven out and hunted down. The last documented wolf was killed in Lassen County in 1924, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Wolves are protected under the California Endangered Species Acts today. They were removed from the federal endangered list in 2020 after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determined that the species was considered recovered.

"The species is coming back, whether we like it or not," Laudon said.