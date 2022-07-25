Palace of Fruit in Petaluma begins reconstruction after 2020 car fire that forced closure

Construction is finally underway to rebuild a beloved, longtime open-air market between Petaluma and Penngrove that burned following a high-speed chase nearly two years ago.

Crews began rebuilding the Palace of Fruit last Wednesday, said co-owner Ken Ebertus, who hopes the market will reopen by Thanksgiving.

“It’s going forward, it’s getting traction,” Ebertus said in a Tuesday phone interview. “It’s been a long time coming.”

The remodel comes after the driver of a sedan drove into the business, located at the corner of Ely Road and Old Redwood Highway, in the early-morning hours of Sep. 12, 2020, following a high-speed police chase. The crash caused the building to burn after the vehicle’s fuel tank ruptured.

After the incident, some Sonoma County residents started a GoFundMe, and nearly 630 people donated $38,000 to help salvage the fresh fruit, vegetable and grocery stand. The business also received a federal paycheck protection loan worth $40,000 last year.

While the store will mostly look exactly as it did before – with its sliding door across the front end that opens to aisles of local goods – the remodel will include some modern features.

“Inside we used to have seven or eight free-standing, reach-in coolers for the beer coolers and ice cream,” Ebertus said, adding that, when it reopens, customers will notice that there will be one large freezer running along one of the building’s walls, like in a grocery store, combining refrigerated goods behind 14 doors. “So instead of having all these little machines running all the time, we’re going to have one machine running outside cooling everything down, and one big wall of glass.”

Ebertus and his wife, Gina, have owned the open-air market since 1958, after he inherited it from his parents, who purchased it as German immigrants.

He said a Thanksgiving reopening is tentative, but those plans have not yet been finalized.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.