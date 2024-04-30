Santa Rosa Junior College students will participate in an on-campus protest Thursday supporting Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, joining the rising number of students hosting demonstrations across the country.

The protest will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday in the Bertolini Quad, according to an Instagram post from the SRJC Middle Eastern North African Association Student Club.

The club’s post said the protest will be a peaceful demonstration.

“Any hateful speech will not be welcome,” a portion of the post’s caption says. “We strongly condemn antisemitism, Islamophobia, and all other forms of hate.”

The club said it will provide music from the Arab world, fresh fruit and materials to make posters.

The group did not respond to immediate requests for comment regarding the event.

A college spokesperson did not provide an immediate comment Tuesday morning.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

