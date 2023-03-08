Palisades Tahoe has recorded 6 inches of snow in the past 24 hours, and expects to reach a snowfall milestone Wednesday, a representative for the Olympic Valley resort said.

As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, the resort reported its season snow total had hit 597 inches, with more snow on the way throughout the day and into the weekend.

“Our season snowfall total will reach 600” of by the end of today,“ Palisades Tahoe public relations manager Patrick Lacey wrote in a Wednesday morning email.

More than 50 inches of snow has fallen on the mountain already this week, according to the resort, which recorded 24-hour snowfall totals of 16 inches Tuesday morning and 21 inches Monday morning.

Last week, the resort had to close its ski lifts Feb. 28 due to heavy snowfall, in which over 3 feet of snow fell in a 24-hour period.

According to the National Weather Service’s Reno office, a weak storm is moving through the Sierra Wednesday before a major storm rolls into the region Thursday through the weekend. That storm is expected to bring snow to high elevations and rain to the valleys in the Tahoe area.

After another round of snow on Wed, the pattern turns milder and wetter. Heavy, wet high elevation snow along with valley rains for late this week. Clear drains, gutters, and roofs of snow/debris ahead of the storm.



Details in the forecast discussion: https://t.co/2Fx0x1A0LX pic.twitter.com/hxO5eZCAIL — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) March 7, 2023

On its blog, Palisades Tahoe said Tuesday that the incoming major storm is poised to drop heavy rain at the resort’s base and up to 7000 feet elevation, which will cause a lot of issues with the snowpack becoming wet. Additionally, strong winds possibly over 100+ mph Friday will likely keep many lifts closed, according to the resort.