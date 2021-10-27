Palisades Tahoe opening Friday after snowstorm

Palisades Tahoe is opening to skiers Friday after receiving more than 3 feet of snow in the upper mountains during a storm this past weekend, the resort announced in a Facebook post.

The resort will open the Funitel, Gold Coast and Shirley Lake lifts through Halloween. The resort then will remain open on weekends throughout early November if weather permits before officially opening for the season on Nov. 24.

“This will mark one of the earliest openings in our mountains’ history — Friday will be only the third time in 72 years of operation that the resort has opened in October,” the post read. “The last time we were able to open in October with comparable terrain was in 2004.”

Palisades Tahoe isn’t the only resort in the region opening early because of the recent storm. Mammoth Mountain also announced that it will open Friday instead of Nov. 13 as previously planned.

“We can't wait to let it rip on snow," the resort said in a Facebook post.