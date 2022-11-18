Subscribe

Palisades Tahoe resort opens ski slopes early for 2022-2023 winter season

Friday marked the ski resort’s official opening of its 2022-23 winter season.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 18, 2022, 12:49PM
Updated 1 hour ago

Palisades Tahoe, the state’s largest ski resort, on Friday joined several other Lake Tahoe area resorts in getting an early start to the 2022-23 ski season.

The Olympic Valley resort received more than 3 feet of snow on its upper mountain runs in the past week, according to a news release.

Now in its second winter season under a new name, Palisades Tahoe is currently running chairlifts to the resort’s upper mountain from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Remaining terrain is slated to open Nov. 22, the resort’s original opening day of the season.

Along with its early start, Palisades Tahoe is gearing up to introduce several upgrades and new features this season, including opening a Base to Base Gondola that will connect the resort’s two valleys and provide access to more than 6,000 acres of terrain.

Additionally, the resort’s Alpine Lodge has been reconstructed to offer an expanded sun deck, and the Funitel Plaza has been upgraded to allow skiers to conveniently get from the locker rooms to the lifts.

This weekend’s forecast calls for cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the Lake Tahoe region.

For more information, go to palisadestahoe.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette