Palisades Tahoe, the state’s largest ski resort, on Friday joined several other Lake Tahoe area resorts in getting an early start to the 2022-23 ski season.

The Olympic Valley resort received more than 3 feet of snow on its upper mountain runs in the past week, according to a news release.

Now in its second winter season under a new name, Palisades Tahoe is currently running chairlifts to the resort’s upper mountain from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Remaining terrain is slated to open Nov. 22, the resort’s original opening day of the season.

Along with its early start, Palisades Tahoe is gearing up to introduce several upgrades and new features this season, including opening a Base to Base Gondola that will connect the resort’s two valleys and provide access to more than 6,000 acres of terrain.

Additionally, the resort’s Alpine Lodge has been reconstructed to offer an expanded sun deck, and the Funitel Plaza has been upgraded to allow skiers to conveniently get from the locker rooms to the lifts.

This weekend’s forecast calls for cold temperatures and mostly sunny skies across the Lake Tahoe region.

For more information, go to palisadestahoe.com.