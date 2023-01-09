Palisades Tahoe resort says it is “Janu-Buried” after a weekend snowstorm.

In just 24 hours, from Sunday to Monday morning, Palisades Tahoe received a total of 8 inches of snow, half of which came overnight, according to the Olympic Valley resort.

The upper mountain saw wind speeds of over 100 mph Monday morning, according to public relations coordinator Maddy Condon.

Palisades Tahoe shared a GoPro video taken by area skiers Riley Bathurst and Jed Kravitz on its Facebook page giving viewers a first-person perspective of what it was like on the mountain.

As of Monday, Palisades Tahoe recorded a total of 268 inches of snow during the 2022-2023 season, with 5 feet alone fresh since Jan. 1.

The resort forecasts another 4 feet of snow on the upper mountain by Wednesday.

To check lift status and operability, go to bit.ly/3WYSF5c.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.