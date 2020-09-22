Subscribe

Palmdale man guilty of putting semen in co-worker's water

ASSOCIATED PRESS
September 22, 2020, 8:07AM
Updated 2 hours ago

SANTA ANA — A California man who put his semen in a co-worker's water bottle and on her computer was convicted Monday of assault and battery for sexual purposes.

Stevens Millancastro, 30, of Palmdale was convicted of misdemeanors by an Orange County judge and must register as a sex offender, the Orange County Register reported.

Millancastro was obsessed with his co-worker and stared at her incessently after she turned him down for a date, prosecutors said.

After she filed a formal human resources complaint, Millancastro placed semen several times in her half-full water bottle — which she noticed as a cloudy substance — in a jar of honey she used for tea and on her computer keyboard, prosecutors said.

Millancastro's attorney, Michael Morrison, agreed that his client engaged in “highly inappropriate behavior" but said it was retaliation for the woman's complaint and wasn't based on sexual gratification.

Millancastro was afraid he might lose a promotion or his job, the attorney said.

The events took place in La Palma in November 2016 and January 2017.

Millancastro could face up to two years and six months behind bars.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine