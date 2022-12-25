When Will Woodard moved into the Palms Inn, a privately-owned but taxpayer-funded facility to provide housing and services that lift Sonoma County’s most vulnerable homeless off the street, he told friends it was a fresh chance.

“He had a place to rest his head, a stable roof over his head and somewhere he could improve his life,“ said Jennifer Eversole, who once was homeless with Woodard and stayed in touch with him via social media.

Woodard moved into the facility in September 2021. He saw an opportunity to continue his culinary studies at Santa Rosa Junior College, where he’d been enrolled continuously since 2014.

Fourteen months later, he died violently there — succumbing to injuries at an area hospital after being stabbed repeatedly in his room under circumstances that remain clouded.

Prosecutors charged Skyler Rasmussen with murder. Rasmussen is a felon with a violent history who was not a resident at the Palms. He had walked away from a court-ordered drug-treatment facility six days prior. He has yet to enter a plea, and prosecutors have not revealed a suspected motive or any information about what Rasmussen was believed to be doing in Woodard’s room.

The murder has shaken residents of the former motel on Santa Rosa Avenue, south of city limits where gleaming big box stores give way to mobile home parks, variety shops and liquor stores. And it raises fresh questions about conditions at the facility, an innovative “housing first” program when it opened in 2016 that has struggled in recent years with facility issues, crime and reports from residents of feeling neglected by social programming and property management alike.

Woodard himself brought awareness to some of those concerns. He was prominently featured in a May investigation by The Press Democrat that identified problems ranging from cockroach and mold infestations to break-ins to deaths where bodies weren’t discovered for days. There were four overdose deaths at the property in 2021.

The Dec. 13 homicide may be the first violent death at a housing facility for Sonoma County’s homeless: officials with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Rosa Police Department could not recall another, nor could the director of Catholic Charities, the area’s largest homeless service provider.

"This was extremely unfortunate and tragic that occurred and the first fatal violent event at the Palms in the past ten years of ownership,” Palms owner Akash Kalia wrote in an email Tuesday.

Woodard was popular among Santa Rosa’s frequently homeless and known to homeless advocates, according to interviews and messages received by The Press Democrat. “I love that kid so much,” said Kim Hughes, a resident of St. Vincent de Paul’s housing facility on Mendocino Avenue. “He didn’t have that coming at all.”

His death outraged those who say problems at the Palms have been allowed to fester.

“What’s it going to take for the county to clean up this mess?” said Katrina Phillips, chair of the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission. “Advocates have been asking is it going to take more death? Is it going to take a murder? And look where we are. It’s so heartbreaking.”

Experts say the challenge of models like The Palms Inn is meeting the needs of residents coming off years on the streets and often carrying with them addiction, mental health and behavioral issues. That has to be balanced with maintaining an overall healthy and safe living facility. The Palms adheres to a “housing first” model, which focuses on getting people housed and their lives stabilized, and then providing supportive services. Nationwide, the approach is widely credited with helping people remain in housing, while reducing health care costs and incarceration.

“We are working with the most vulnerable population in Sonoma County,“ Kalia wrote, ”which requires collaboration from both residents and staff to participate in making this a safe environment.“

The point is to keep people housed and provide the independence of a tenant-landlord relationship, not be a residential treatment facility. But residents are also supposed to receive services and be connected to programming that allow them to put the pieces back together.

“We have to respect that these are tenants and tenants have rights and responsibilities and individual choice,“ said Jennielynn Holmes, the CEO of Catholic Charities, who placed Woodard at the Palms and provided him case management. She declined to discuss Woodard’s case management and programming.

Other residents and friends described Woodard as trusting and social. Neighbors and Kalia say he often brought people to his room at the facility, which residents say remains largely open to outsiders despite rules governing visitation.