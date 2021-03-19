Pandemic, distance learning creates stressful year for Santa Rosa students

In the series “A Year Like No Other” that continues through March, we are chronicling the evolution of the pandemic and its fallout through the eyes of people who live and work here. We thank Summit State Bank for supporting our efforts.

As Sonoma County marks the one-year anniversary of its unprecedented stay-home order that marked the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, The Press Democrat set out to tell the stories of how our lives have been changed in a year like no other.

Sometimes Naila Castillo just heads outside to jump.

A sophomore at Piner High School, she hadn’t used the family’s trampoline regularly in a while. These days, however, she sometimes just feels the need to jump. And more importantly, to not think — about school, or homework, or Prospector basketball or what will happen when she returns to campus next fall for her junior year of high school.

Castillo is one of about 68,000 students in Sonoma County who have spent the past year learning from home, their lives upended by the closure of classrooms in March 2020 to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Castillo, who has two honors classes this year, said her grades have remained good throughout the pandemic. But some classes are harder to manage online than others. Math is a struggle — her grade has dropped from an A to a B since last year, she said. French, too, is difficult to master online in sessions that are held only two times a week.

“I basically keep repeating what I have learned to make sure I don’t forget,” she said of the language. “I have never spoken French before and I really wanted to get that language, though it’s been a struggle. I just keep repeating it until I get it locked in for the test.”

And sometimes that is hard in a busy household.

Three Castillo kids — Naila, her sister, Vaney, a freshman at Piner, and brother, Rayan, who is in first grade at Jack London Elementary School — all log on at about the same time to learn from home. The family’s Wi-Fi connection can get overwhelmed sometimes. And it’s usually Naila’s connection that gets bumped.

“It’s usually me for some reason, which is a bummer,” she said. “It usually kicks me off for like 30 seconds and I immediately get on. If I miss a session, I usually ask my friends.”

Adjusting to a new way of learning and a new way of asking her teachers questions has taken some getting used to, she said. Plus, studying at home isn’t like learning on campus.

“There are a lot of things going on in my house,” she said. “And it’s tiring just looking at my screen. My Zoom meetings tend to be exhausting. I’m taking notes making sure that I’m really getting the subject at that moment. And asking questions at the same time is kind of tiring, too.”

She works to stay positive.

“Right now I have … I would say one B and the rest are As and I’m impressed with that,” she said.

Castillo has heard about plans for all Santa Rosa City Schools high schools to return to a hybrid schedule in late April, but it’s next year, the academically strenuous junior year, that weighs on her mind. Is she ready? Has this year prepared her for what’s next?

“We haven’t really talked about next year, which is what I’m really concerned about because it’s my junior year, which I have heard is one of the toughest years,” she said.

And then she thinks about the most basic parts of what a post-pandemic world will look like. She’s excited to return to the basketball team and the Key Club, but she’s also been very cautious this past year, largely staying away from people outside of her family. She wonders what it will be like to return to campus, suddenly surrounded by about 1,300 students.

“To be honest I don’t think I’m ready for that,” she said. “I haven’t talked to anyone, classmates, for a long time. I don’t know where to stare — their eyes or what?”

During the past year Castillo’s life has revolved mostly around school and her family. She lives with her parents, four of her siblings, including her 29-year-old sister, her sister’s husband and their new baby. Her sister’s pregnancy added a level of vigilance for everyone in the house during the pandemic, she said.

“She didn’t go out the last three months of pregnancy but she was nervous to go to the hospital to deliver,” she said.

Her sister recently returned to work, so twice a week Castillo takes care of 5-month-old Ian after school.

“I just take care of him for an hour or two, make sure he falls asleep, make sure he gets this bottle and that’s pretty much it,” she said.

The family’s caution has paid off. They have all remained healthy this year.

“Luckily, no one in my family has gotten it,” she said. “I have asthma and my mom has asthma. I don’t know how it would have been for us.”

3 Questions with Naila Castillo

Q: What was the moment when you realized the seriousness of the pandemic — that life would be very different moving forward?

A: “When they closed everything down that first two weeks and people were getting the coronavirus, that’s when I was like ’This thing is serious.’ ”

Q: What's your most vivid memory from the last year? Is there a particular moment that stands out?

A: “Going on the trampoline. I didn’t go as often. It helped me a lot. Just to de-stress, I’d go and jump and think of nothing, just keep jumping.”

B: Has anything good come out of the pandemic, something that you will continue doing after the pandemic is over?

A: “I’d have to say I started having more time with my dad than I used to before. I started playing basketball with him and it’s been really nice to just be able to talk to him.”

