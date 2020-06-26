Pandemic forces cancellation of fireworks shows across Sonoma County

The skies over Sonoma County will be mostly dark and quiet on the night of July 4 this year, as public fireworks displays become the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cities or private groups have canceled fireworks shows in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Windsor, Sonoma, Sebastopol, Healdsburg and Monte Rio. But there is at least one holdout: Cloverdale, where the city’s annual pyrotechnics show will proceed as scheduled on Independence Day.

“I don’t think we’re gonna have that many folks out, because I’m hoping that they quarantine themselves,” the city’s mayor, Gus Wolter, said at a May 27 council meeting.

Seven of the county’s nine cities, along with the unincorporated areas of the county, have also banned the sale and use of private fireworks this year. Cloverdale and Rohnert Park are the only cities where so-called “safe and sane” fireworks are allowed.

Sales begin in Rohnert Park on Tuesday continuing through 9 p.m. on July 4. Legal fireworks may be used in both cities through July 4, until 10:30 p.m. in Rohnert Park and midnight in Cloverdale.

As for the larger shows, most cities decided it would be too complicated to host a public spectacle under the rules set out in Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase’s most recent stay-at-home order.

“Fireworks are allowed, but gatherings at fireworks are not,” Mase said Wednesday.

But the show will go on in Cloverdale ― in modified form.

The Cloverdale Lions Club usually stages the July 4 event at Daly Field, the local Little League diamond. Tex Dickens, the club’s director at large, estimated the show draws between 2,000 and 3,000 people each year. This year, the artillery is moving to Jack Hoffman Field, next to Cloverdale High School. But no crowds will be allowed to gather at the baseball field. Residents must watch remotely.

Of course, this leaves the possibility of big groups assembling at intersections or public parks.

“It’s always one of those issues where it’s really challenging to enforce,” said David Kelley, the Cloverdale city manager. “I don’t foresee the police department going out and writing tickets if folks are starting to congregate. But they certainly might take the position of encouraging people not to gather in large groups. It’s an education campaign rather than an enforcement campaign.”

The safe and sane fireworks (those that don’t fly or explode) sold at stands in Rohnert Park and Cloverdale bring a different set of challenges.

Maintaining physical distance at those booths, often located on sidewalks and in big-box store parking lots, is not particularly difficult. The problem with hand-placed fountains and Roman candles is fire danger. That’s why most cities in Sonoma County ― and the county itself, in unincorporated areas ― had already banned their sale and use. Petaluma and Sebastopol joined them this year, prohibiting their sale and use.

“We were kind of on the fence last year,” Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga said. “The pandemic kind of sealed it.”

The decision was not easy, because local fireworks sales raise money for nonprofit groups. That’s the main reason Cloverdale is sticking with booth sales by TNT, one of the major manufacturers, although the city wrestled with the issue.

Kelley said he raised concerns with the Cloverdale City Council before its May 13 Zoom meeting. It wasn’t just the importance of enforcing the 6-foot rule that troubled him, though that is certainly an issue with virus infection rates on the rise. Kelley pointed out current drought conditions and noted that the economic fallout of the pandemic has made it more difficult for both the city and private landowners to practice proper vegetation maintenance.

Cloverdale City Attorney Jose Sanchez proposed an urgency ordinance to ban the sales and use of personal fireworks, only for 2020. The council voted 3-2 to approve the measure, which needed four votes to pass. The council agreed to reconsider the ban at its May 27 meeting, when a simple majority could pass the resolution. By then, though, Wolter had changed his position and the resolution died.

“I’ve quite frankly changed my mind,” Wolter said at that meeting. “I talked with TNT, and they will be providing the sellers handouts on, one, how to use the ’safe and sane’ fireworks safely, and what’s the proper distancing. … That gives me comfort.”

In Sebastopol, the three stands allowed in the city last year were run by the Sea Serpents youth swim club, the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post and the Sebastopol Lions Club.

“Truly, for those three nonprofits, it’s their only large fundraiser for the year,” said Braga, the fire chief.

The removal of fireworks stands does not entirely eliminate risk of fires, of course. “Our issues with fireworks were with illegal aerial devices. We get small little trash can or dumpster fires with ‘safe and sane,’ but those weren’t a big problem. It’s the illegal (fireworks), and we still have to deal with those,” Braga said.

To mitigate that risk, cities impose hefty fines on violators. Rohnert Park, for example, issues a $1,000 fine to anyone caught shooting off illegal fireworks or to property owners where such infractions occur. Last year, it issued 57 fines to violators of its ordinance. This May, after debating the continued allowance of fireworks stands, the Rohnert Park City Council passed an emergency ordinance outlawing the use of “safe and sane” devices in commercial parking lots. Those citations begin at $250 and can climb to $750 for repeat offenders.

“We’re asking people, don’t travel to Rohnert Park to light off fireworks in one of our commercial parking lots,” said Tim Mattos, who heads the city’s unified police and fire departments as director of public safety. “We will be taking a zero tolerance approach to this.”

It’s all part of an American holiday that traditionally brings pride to patriotic townsfolk, joy to wide-eyed kids and a feeling of unease to the nation’s firefighters and cops.

“I’m about to celebrate my 30th year in law enforcement,” Mattos said. “I can’t recall a Fourth of July I’ve had off. We’re always all hands on deck that night.”

