Pandemic unequally shortened the lives of Sonoma County Latinos, with premature death rate ten times higher than for whites

Lenore González was the glue that held her family together, a classic ama de casa, or stay-at-home mother and wife, who always assumed her husband and daughter would be coming home from work or school tired and hungry.

When her daughter Jessica, a medical assistant at Santa Rosa Community Health’s Lombardi Campus, walked through the front door, González would have hot food ready and the tortillas heating on the comal.

On Friday evenings, when her husband Jose, a 63-year-old truck driver, came home after a long week out of town, the house was cleaned beyond clean and filled with the aroma of his favorite food — menudo, shrimp soup or pork spare ribs in red sauce.

Jessica, 26, said her mother was not only the foundation of her home but her best friend, a “really joyful person who was always smiling and always happy to help anyone out.”

But last fall, Lenore González contracted COVID-19. She died a month later on Dec. 16, 2020. She was 60. For Jessica, that was far too soon.

The same can be said of others in the Latino community, which has been disproportionately affected by the deadly virus. While it is true that COVID-19 prematurely ended many lives in Sonoma County, such deaths occurred among Latinos at a higher rate and younger age.

“A lot of these community members becoming infected are heads of household or breadwinners in the family,” said González. “It’s been devastating. She was my best friend. I never imagined I could have this much pain in my life.”

Surge revealed inequalities

When the first big wave of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths struck Sonoma County in the summer last year, the first people in its crosshairs were older, frail residents, many of them living in skilled nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

But as the first year of the pandemic drew to a close, a much broader segment of the local community was suddenly grappling with a deadly winter surge of COVID-19.

It soon became apparent that long-standing inequalities had caught up with Sonoma County’s communities of color, especially Latino immigrants.

According to a recent study of how COVID-19 altered life expectancy in Sonoma County, Latino residents lost an average of 2.1 years of life, compared to the period between 2017-2019. Non-Hispanic white residents, meanwhile, lost only 0.7 years of life.

The study, conducted by county epidemiologist Jenny Mercado, found that COVID-19 killed Latinos prematurely at an alarming rate. The analysis found that:

The premature death rate for local Latino residents — 409.4 per 100,000 people — was almost 10 times higher than for white residents.

COVID-19 was responsible for 7% of all premature lives lost for Latino residents compared to 1% for white residents.

The pandemic contributed to 12% of total deaths for Latino residents compared to 3% for white residents.

The findings echo those of a national study that found Latinos and Blacks in the United States saw significant declines in life expectancy in 2020 compared to white residents.

Theresa Andrasfay, a researcher at the University of Southern California, and Noreen Goldman, a professor of demography and public affairs at Princeton University, found an overall 1.31 year reduction in U.S. life expectancy, from 78.74 years to 77.43. However the declines were 2-to-3 times larger for Black and Latino residents.

Their study found Latino life expectancy decreased by 3.03 years and 1.9 years for Blacks. For whites, life expectancy dropped by 0.94 years.

In their study, published in JAMA Open Network, a monthly open access medical journal of the American Medical Association, the researchers said the pandemic essentially wiped away unique life expectancy advantages that Latinos in the United States have experienced for years.

The researchers posited that the unprecedented change probably stems from social and economic inequities associated with both higher exposure to infection and higher fatality among those infected. Local health officials agree.

Kathryn Pack, health program manager for Sonoma County’s epidemiology team, said the causes of these disparities are likely “multifactorial.” Before and during COVID-19, there were existing inequities “across the social determinants of health” that affect health and life expectancy.

Pack said such things as over-representation in the essential workforce, lack of sick leave and job protections, poverty-induced household density or shared living situations and shared transportation have placed low income Latinos at higher risk of becoming infected with COVID-19.

Also, Latinos endure underlying health conditions such as obesity and diabetes at greater proportions than white residents, Pack said. These conditions are associated with a higher risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death.