Sebastian Saint James, the longtime lead singer for the popular Sonoma County band Highway Poets, hasn’t played a live show since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic first shut down public gatherings.

Saint James has had to adjust, as have many other performers, artists, musicians and local creative types working in entertainment and arts, two of the areas most impaired by the pandemic.

“We’re still a thing,” Saint James said of the band, “but we made our money playing gigs. This feels like a year off, but there’s no point in stressing ourselves out. It’s time to breathe while everybody survives, and we’ll catch up sometime.”

For now, Saint James keeps his family afloat by doing audio and video production work at his Petaluma home, where he lives with his wife and two young children, including a baby girl born in October.

Musician Sebastian Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by utilizing all his skill sets through working on video and audio production as well as his own music, in his home studio in Petaluma. Photo taken on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

His best client is Heritage Salvage, where owner Michael “Bug” Deakin is known for his lively and colorful social media commercials, which make use of tightly edited videos, voice-over narration and soundtracks.

“In hard times, he keeps me going,” Saint James said.

Across Sonoma County, with venues closed indefinitely, some perhaps permanently, and events canceled, the arts community has persevered though an unprecedented year by experimenting with various online event formats and small, socially distanced outdoor performances.

Creative people already accustomed to getting by on slim budgets found ways to survive on even less. But the economic losses have still been deep and wide.

“One-third of California’s arts and entertainment sector is out of work,” said Kristin Madsen, director of Creative Sonoma, a division of the Sonoma County Economic Development Board. The entity is dedicated to supporting the county's arts community.

The state had tallied 260,000 unemployment claims in the arts and entertainment community since March, Madsen said. “And the average income in that sector was $730 a week before the pandemic.” It is even less now.

In Sonoma County, a 2019 study commissioned by Creative Sonoma revealed 160 distinct arts and culture groups in the county, creating 950 local jobs, generating $50 million in revenue annually and attracting 1.37 million audience members to their events and activities.

“We don’t have any numbers on where we stand now countywide. We’re recommissioning the study we did in 2019, but it won’t be complete until probably June 2021,” Madsen said.

Tracking actual closures has been tricky because so many organizations and venues are hanging on to see what happens in the coming months.

“One reason that we can surmise that more arts organizations haven’t announced that they are closing yet is a double-sided coin. So many of our arts groups are under-capitalized and survive based on an over-reliance on volunteer labor, or deeply discounted services already,” Madsen said.

Appearing in “It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” are Jenifer Coté (green dress) Jeff Coté (slim tweed jacket) Serena Elize Flores (red dress) Trevor Hoffmann (guy surrounded by Foley SFX equipment) Scottie Woodard (guy at microphone) and Ellen Patterson (piano player). (Eric Chazankin)

“So, that may have helped them weather this economic crisis,” she added. “But it begs the question of if it is reasonable to expect our cultural groups to operate at subsistence levels — in good times, much less hard times — for the benefit of our community.”

Temporary closures and online revivals

Josh Windmiller, who manages the Lost Church live music venue in downtown Santa Rosa, in March had to close the club, which had only opened last January.

“We just had a couple of months, which is too bad,” Windmiller said.

Musician Sebastian Saint James records an audio track in his home studio in Petaluma on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Saint James has coped with the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns by working on video and audio production as well as his own music. (Alvin A.H. Jornada / The Press Democrat)

He has vowed to reopen, although it’s too early to predict when the convergence of vaccines and public health orders will allow that to happen safely.